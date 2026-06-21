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Qatar 'snubs' JD Vance on camera, hugs Shehbaz Sharif instead at US-Iran talks in Switzerland
The video shows Qatar’s chief negotiator "ignoring" JD Vance before warmly hugging Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 11:59 pm IST
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A viral video from the latest round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland has set off a new train of conversation around US Vice President JD Vance. The video shows Qatar’s chief negotiator "ignoring" JD Vance before warmly hugging Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Qatar, alongside Pakistan and Swiss officials, is playing a major mediating role in moving the US-Iran ceasefire framework into a more detailed political settlement.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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