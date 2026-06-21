Qatar 'snubs' JD Vance on camera, hugs Shehbaz Sharif instead at US-Iran talks in Switzerland

A viral video from the latest round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland has set off a new train of conversation around US Vice President JD Vance. The video shows Qatar’s chief negotiator "ignoring" JD Vance before warmly hugging Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

US Vice President JD Vance attends a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, as part of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict. A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off on June 21, 2026 with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over Israeli attacks in Lebanon. (Photo by Nathan Howard / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

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Qatar, alongside Pakistan and Swiss officials, is playing a major mediating role in moving the US-Iran ceasefire framework into a more detailed political settlement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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