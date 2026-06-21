US-Iran war LIVE: Negotiators head to Switzerland for peace talks; Pakistan PM, army chief Asim Munir to also attend
US-Iran war LIVE: Negotiators from the United States and Iran headed to Switzerland on Saturday for discussions on the interim deal. While US vice president JD Vance left for Switzerland, from Iran parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reached the venue.
- 3 Mins ago3 Indian-flagged oil tankers clear Strait of Hormuz, minister says
- 12 Mins agoUS disputes Iranian claims about closing Strait of Hormuz
- 19 Mins agoPak PM, army chief Asim Munir leave for Switzerland
- 31 Mins agoUS, Iran negotiators head to Switzerland for talks
US-Iran war LIVE: Negotiators from the United States and Iran headed to Switzerland on Saturday for discussions aimed at finalising key aspects of their interim agreement to halt the war between the two nations. US vice president JD Vance departed for Switzerland on Saturday evening, while Iranian state television broadcast footage of Tehran's delegation reaching the venue. The Iranian team is headed by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and also includes foreign minister Abbas Araghchi....Read More
US-Iran peace talks in Switzerland
A fresh round of talks on the war in West Asia is set to begin on Sunday, with Iran's negotiators reaching the Swiss host city several hours before Vance.
Ahead of his departure for Europe, Vance told reporters he hoped to "make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we're going to be focused on".
The next round of discussions had originally been scheduled for Friday in Switzerland but was called off at the last moment after Israel carried out deadly attacks in Lebanon following the deaths of four Israeli soldiers during fighting.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the country's delegation would "demand implementation of the other party's commitments" under the agreement.
"Otherwise, the entire understanding will be in trouble," he said, according to the official IRNA news agency.
Pakistan PM, army chief Munir to attend
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, will also take part in the technical-level discussions in Burgenstock, Switzerland, according to a statement from Sharif's office.
"The prime minister, along with a high-level delegation, has departed from Islamabad for Switzerland," the PMO said in its statement issued after midnight.
Trump's Hormuz toll warning
While Washington and Tehran had agreed to observe a 60-day ceasefire during the negotiations, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz.
Accusing Israel of committing "crimes" in Lebanon that it said breached US commitments under the ceasefire, the IRGC warned that vessels entering the Strait could face danger. However, US Central Command said 55 commercial ships passed through the Strait on Saturday, carrying more than 17 million barrels of oil to international markets.
In a social media post on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said ships would not be required to pay any toll to pass through the Strait during or after the 60-day ceasefire, unless the US decides to introduce one if the peace process collapses.
Trump suggested that the US could impose a toll on vessels using the Strait if negotiations do not result in a peace agreement, describing it as payment "for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East".
US-Iran war LIVE: 3 Indian-flagged oil tankers clear Strait of Hormuz, minister says
US-Iran war LIVE: Three Indian-flagged tankers carrying more than 860,000 metric tons of oil and 94 Indian crew members have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz and are en route to India, shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.
Sonowal posted on X that the Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald had all completed the transit.
US-Iran war LIVE: US disputes Iranian claims about closing Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran war LIVE: While Washington and Tehran had agreed to observe a 60-day ceasefire during the negotiations, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz.
Accusing Israel of committing "crimes" in Lebanon that it said breached US commitments under the ceasefire, the IRGC warned that vessels entering the Strait could face danger.
However, US Central Command said 55 commercial ships passed through the Strait on Saturday, carrying more than 17 million barrels of oil to international markets.
US-Iran war LIVE: Pak PM, army chief Asim Munir leave for Switzerland
US-Iran war LIVE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and its Army Chief Asim Munir left for Switzerland early Sunday to participate in the technical-level talks between the US and Iran.
As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad MoU, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday, according to the prime minister's office.
"The prime minister, along with a high-level delegation, has departed from Islamabad for Switzerland," the PMO said in its statement issued after midnight.
US-Iran war LIVE: US, Iran negotiators head to Switzerland for talks
US-Iran war LIVE: Negotiators from the United States and Iran headed to Switzerland on Saturday for talks on the interim peace deal.
While US vice president JD Vance departed for Switzerland, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi already arrived at the venue.