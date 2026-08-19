Quote of the day by Muhammad Ali: ‘Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth’

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” --Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali first quoted these words to Time Magazine in February 1978. (Muhammad Ali | Instagram)

Muhammad Ali first quoted these words to Time Magazine in February 1978. The legendary American boxer, activist and humanitarian is known for his achievements inside the ring, but his commitment to social causes stands out in a different light.

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The quote reflects Ali’s belief that human beings have a responsibility beyond personal success. The quote depicts the belief that helping others there is a fundamental part of living a meaningful life.

The quote is especially relevant on World Humanitarian Day, observed every year on August 19 to honor humanitarian workers and highlight the need for global action in response to crises. The day was established by the United Nations in memory of humanitarian personnel who lost their lives while serving others.

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What does the quote mean?

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{{^usCountry}} Ali compares service to others with “rent”— a regular responsibility people pay in exchange for having a place in the world. It is a metaphor that explains that being a part of society comes with an obligation to contribute, support and care for others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ali compares service to others with “rent”— a regular responsibility people pay in exchange for having a place in the world. It is a metaphor that explains that being a part of society comes with an obligation to contribute, support and care for others. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rent” could mean everyday acts of compassion, generosity and responsibility. Helping a neighbour, supporting vulnerable communities, volunteering time, or standing up for people facing hardship can all be called acts of service.

Ali's quote challenged the idea that success can only be measured by wealth, fame, or personal achievements. However, for him, a person’s true value and place on earth would only bloom with what they contributed to their community.

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Why is it important today?

The message behind Ali’s quote remains significant as communities around the world continue to face humanitarian challenges. Natural disasters, wildfires, wars and conflicts, displacement and public health crises.

According to the United Nations, millions of people require humanitarian assistance each year because of crises affecting food security, shelter, healthcare and safety. Hence, humanitarian organizations and volunteers often work in dangerous conditions to provide essential support to people affected by these emergencies.

World Humanitarian Day honors these efforts while also recognising that humanitarian action is not limited to professional aid workers. Communities often rely on ordinary people who step forward during difficult moments.

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Humanitarian efforts can take many forms in the US. Disaster relief efforts after hurricanes and wildfires, food assistance programmes, community outreach and support for vulnerable populations, all are combined endeavours from the unrecognized members of the community.

Ali’s quote is also a message about empathy in an increasingly disconnected world. Social media allows people to witness suffering across continents instantly, but awareness alone does not always lead to action.

Ali's words encourage people to consider how they can turn concern into meaningful support.