Who is Ella Wadia? Great-great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Le Bal des Débutantes

The exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes, also known as Le Bal, hosted young women from some of the most notable families worldwide. Among those who made a debut at the ball was Ella Wadia, the great-great-granddaughter of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Ella Wadia, great-great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (Screengrab (X))

Each year, around 25 young women are welcomed to the event, hailing from elite families, including those with royal lineages, connections to political dynasties, and the children of renowned Hollywood stars.

Who is Ella Wadia?

Daughter of business mogul Jehangir Wadia and Celina Wadia, owner of fashion brand C Femme, Ella is also the great-great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

What did she wear?

She wore an Elie Saab Haute Couture strapless gown, featuring intricate detailing and embellishments, reported Hello! Magazine.

Where did the event take place?

The annual debutante ball, hosted on November 29, took place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

Who else made an appearance?

A total of 19 women attended the prestigious debutante ball in 2025, including daughter of the Duke of Marlborough Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, American actress Angela Bassett’s daughter Bronwyn Vance, fashion designer Carolina Herrera’s granddaughter Carolina Lansing, US business empire heiress Ruby Kemper, daughter of Prince Albert of Hohenzollern Eugénia, former ELLE editor Janice Lee’s daughter Sarah Bae, Princess Isabelle of Orléans, and others.

How was the 2025 Le Bal?

"The event was a whirlwind of this season’s hottest trends, from bold metallics and layered tulle to playful polka dots and sweeping asymmetrical cuts,” Kirsty Gale, red carpet fashion expert, told the outlet.

"Statement embellishments and rich textures proved that glamour is all about personality and craftsmanship, while sleeker, minimalist styles kept things modern and wearable. If you’re looking to steal the red-carpet spotlight at your next event, this collection is a masterclass in mixing opulence, movement, and youthful elegance. Le Bal 2025 reminded us once again that tulle, sequins, and sparkle never go out of style!” Gale added.