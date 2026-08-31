Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO today after 15 years at the top of the company. He will hand over the CEO role to John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. Cook’s exit marks the end of a major chapter in Apple’s history. He became CEO in 2011, taking over from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO after 15 years. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (AFP)

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However, Cook is not completely leaving Apple. He will continue with the company as its executive chairman. Apple said he will also help with certain areas of the business, including engaging with policymakers around the world.

As Cook ends his 15-year run, one of his quotes on artificial intelligence stands out.

Quote of the day

“What all of us have to do is to make sure we are using AI in a way that is for the benefit of humanity, not to the detriment of humanity.” — Tim Cook

What Tim Cook’s quote means

The quote reflects Cook’s view that AI should be used carefully and responsibly. His message is that technological progress should ultimately help people rather than create harm.

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{{^usCountry}} Cook’s leadership has been closely linked with Apple’s expansion into new products and services. During his time as CEO, Apple launched products including the Apple Watch and AirPods. More recently, the company also launched the MacBook Neo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cook’s leadership has been closely linked with Apple’s expansion into new products and services. During his time as CEO, Apple launched products including the Apple Watch and AirPods. More recently, the company also launched the MacBook Neo. {{/usCountry}}

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Tim Cook’s Apple legacy

Tim Cook had already played a major role at Apple before becoming CEO. Steve Jobs hired him in 1998, and Cook later became chief operating officer in 2005. His operations and supply-chain expertise became a key part of his leadership. Cook’s departure comes as Apple prepares for another major phase of product development. The company is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone, which is expected to arrive shortly after Cook steps down.

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John Ternus will now take charge as Apple enters this new phase. He is expected to oversee the company’s future products, including its rumored smart glasses and upcoming AI-focused devices. The leadership change comes at a time when Apple is facing growing competition in artificial intelligence. The company is expected to focus more heavily on AI products and experiences as rivals such as OpenAI push into new hardware.

As Cook hands over the CEO role, his AI message feels especially relevant. After 15 years of leading one of the world’s most valuable technology companies, his words about making technology work for the benefit of humanity offer a clear message for Apple’s next chapter. For Cook, today may be the end of his time as Apple CEO — but not the end of his relationship with the company. He will remain as executive chairman while Ternus takes over the day-to-day leadership of Apple.

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Inspirational Tim Cook’s quote

Let your joy be in your journey - not in some distant goal. If you embrace that the things that you can do are limitless, you can put your ding in the universe. You can change the world. Think about what you're passionate about. I did not learn something early enough: if I could go back, I'd tell the younger me that there's a big difference between loving to work and loving the work. We could build just about anything that you could dream of. But that's not the question. The thing that Beats provides us is a head start. They provide us with incredible people that don't grow on trees. Virtual reality sort of encloses and immerses the person into an experience that can be really cool but probably has a lower commercial interest over time. Less people will be interested in that, but there are some really cool areas there for education and gaming that we have a lot of interest in.