Vivek Ramaswamy calls Zelensky a Nazi and ‘comedian in cargo pants’, his campaign team clarifies

Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy's love for words often get him trouble and at the third GOP debate held in Miami on Wednesday night he had another foot in mouth moment. Indian American, self described ‘anti-woke’ multi-millionaire called Ukraine President a Nazi when he was asked a question about Zelenskyy pushing for more US aid for Ukraine.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After claiming Ukraine isn't a democracy as it's banned 11 opposition parties, consolidated all media into one state, TV media arm and threatened not to hold elections this year unless the US forks over more money.

Ramaswamy then goes on to state, "It has celebrated a Nazi in its ranks. A comedian in cargo pants. The man called Zelenskyy. Doing it in their own ranks — that is not democratic."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After facing criticism over his choice of words Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign team spokesperson said he did not intend to imply that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a Nazi during Wednesday's Republican presidential debate.

Also Read: Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy exchange bitter words at GOP Debate

"He was talking quickly and kind of oscillated in his words," spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told The New York Times. McLaughlin said Ramaswamy was referencing a widely criticized episode in which Canadian lawmakers celebrated a Ukrainian WWII veteran that served in a Nazi division during Zelenskyy's visit.

A fact check by Business Insider even busts the campaign team's reference stating what the campaign forget to divulge is that Zelenskyy had nothing to do with the invitation to the Nazi veteran for his speech before Canadian lawmakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contrary to Ramaswamy's knowledge Zelenskyy is Jewish and had family killed during the Holocaust. The Ukrainian leader has also invoked the Nazi genocide when discussing Russia's large-scale war against his nation.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON