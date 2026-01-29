Ray J family: Who is his sister, Brandy? All on his wife Princess Love and their children

Fans of rapper Ray J, real name William Raymond Norwood Jr., were shocked when the 45-year-old announced that he had had a health scare and has just a few months more to live. He shockingly revealed in two videos on social media that "2026 is a wrap for me" and he recently "almost died" from a health care. Ray J, with his elder sister, Brandy Norwood, and their mother, Sonja Norwood. (@brandy/ Instagram)

The Instagram videos, shared over the weakened, have sparked concern among the fans. Shockingly, Ray J also revealed that his sister, Brandy Norwood, is helping her with doctor visits and medical bills, indicating that his financial situation is likely not well.

Ray J, once a top rapper who was friends with Sean 'Diddy' Combs and was the former partner of Kim Kardashian, has had a turbulent personal life. She is married to Princess Love, the 41-year-old model and actress. They remain married despite having filed for divorce four times. They have two children - a son and a daughter.

The news of Jay R's health condition and the role of his sister in his treatment have sparked interest in his family. Here's what we know about them.

Who Is Ray J's Sister, Brandy Norwood? Brandy Norwood is Ray J's older sister. She is a Grammy-nominated R&B singer and actress famous for her 1990s self-titled debut album, and hits like "I Wanna Be Down" and "The Boy Is Mine" with Monica. She also starred in the TV show Moesha and has acted in films and Broadway.

What To Know About Princess Love And Ray J's Children Princess Love is a model and reality TV star. She is Ray J's estranged wife and they remain married despite having filed for divorce four times (twice in 2020, in 2021 and then in February 2024). They got married in August 2016 after dating for several years, including the time when they appeared on the reality TV show, "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood".

Their eldest child, daughter Melody Love Norwood, was born on May 23, 2018. Their son, Epik Ray Norwood, was born in January 2020. According to People Magazine, they live together with their children despite the divorce row.