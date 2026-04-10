Read Melania Trump's full speech about Jeffrey Epstein ties - top quotes and revelations

First lady Melania Trump made a rare White House address on Thursday, denying any relation to late convicted sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, or any knowledge of his crimes. We have her full speech here.

Melania Trump's speech in full

U.S. first lady Melania Trump delivers remarks regarding the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein(REUTERS)

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Good afternoon.

The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.

The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.

I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.

I never been friends with Epstein.

Read More: ‘Not his victim': Melania Trump denies links with ‘disgraceful’ Jeffrey Epstein

Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.

To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice Maxwell.

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{{^usCountry}} My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} My polite reply to her email doesn't amount to anything more than a trivial note. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My polite reply to her email doesn't amount to anything more than a trivial note. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} I am not Epstein's victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I am not Epstein's victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in a detail in my book Melania. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in a detail in my book Melania. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000 at an event Donald and I attended together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000 at an event Donald and I attended together. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings. {{/usCountry}}

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Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now.

Be cautious about what you believe.

These images and stories are completely false.

I'm not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, the depositions, victim statements or FBI in interviews surrounding the Epstein matter.

I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims.

I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant, was never on Epstein's plane and never visited his private island.

I have never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein, sex trafficking, abuse of minors and other repulsive behavior.

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The false sneers about me from mean spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name to gain financially and climb politically, must stop.

My attorneys and I have fought these unfound and baseless lies with success, and will continue to maintain my sound reputation without hesitation.

To date, several individuals and companies have been legally obligated to publicly apologize and retract their lies about me, such as Daily Beast, James Carville and HarperCollins UK.

Now is the time for Congress to act.

Epstein was not alone.

Several prominent male executives resigned from their powerful positions after this matter became widely politicized. Of course, this doesn't amount to guilt, but we still must work openly and transparently to uncover the truth.

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I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors.

Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony.

Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public, if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the Congressional Record.

Then, and only then, we will have the truth. Thank you.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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