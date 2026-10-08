Who is Ryan Hanafin? Police search for 22-year-old from Reading after mother’s fatal shooting

Massachusetts authorities are searching for 22-year-old Ryan Hanafin after his 49-year-old mother, Andria Hanafin, was found shot dead inside her Reading home. Here is what we know about the case: Police are searching for Ryan Hanafin, 22, after his mother Andria Hanafin was found shot dead at home. (Middlesex District Attorney)

Who is Ryan Hanafin? Ryan Hanafin is a 22-year-old man from Reading, Massachusetts. As per CBS News, he is the older son of Andria Hanafin, 49, who was found dead in her home. Authorities are now looking for him as a person of interest in her death, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

As per the DA, Ryan legally owns several guns and has a license to carry a firearm. Reading police suspended that license on Thursday morning. She added that he has no known history of mental health issues.

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What happened at the home? According to the DA, Andria’s husband, Matthew Hanafin, called 911 after coming home from work at around 12:30am Thursday. He found his wife’s body in the kitchen of their home on Center Avenue.

The couple’s 13-year-old son was also in the house and was unharmed. He last saw his mother alive at around 5pm, according to investigators. Their older son, Ryan, was not at home when police arrived, and his car was also gone.

The first police investigation found that Andria was shot to death. The couple also has a daughter, who was away at college at the time.

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What did the DA say? Speaking at a press conference, the DA called the case a tragedy and said it appears to be an alleged domestic violence situation.

“It is shocking. It is tragic. This is obviously a situation of domestic violence, alleged to be domestic violence at this point, although not the traditional domestic violence situation that we think of,” the district attorney said. “It is a moment of reflection about the presence of guns in a home during an alleged dispute."

She also spoke about the family, “We have two children now that have lost their mother,” Ryan said. “We have another child who’s at least a person of interest at this point. So this is, first and foremost, a terrible tragedy."

Where is Ryan now? Police ask public for help As per CBS News, Ryan was last seen driving a black 2010 Dodge Charger with license plate 2PSY15. He was headed toward Tewksbury, Massachusetts, at around 7:25pm Wednesday.

Reading police chief David Clark asked the public to help find him, but also asked people to be careful. “If you see him, please do not approach him,” Clark said at a press conference. “Just call us. He is to be considered, at this point, even though he’s a person of interest, potentially armed and dangerous.”

Clark also said there will be a large and prolonged police presence in Reading as the investigation goes on. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office, Reading Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the case.