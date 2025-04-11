Real ID deadline on May 7 – How to get one and what happens if you don’t?

Real ID would be mandatory for U.S. citizens who want to access domestic commercial flights, federal buildings, or military installations from May 7 onwards. Real ID is an additional security measure that was mandated by federal law under the Real ID Act of 2005, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. When you apply for or renew your driver's license or state identity card, you can choose to make it REAL ID compatible. (AFP/representative )

Before the Real ID Act, there was a lack of standardization in the issuance and security features of state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards. Concerns about the ease with which individuals could obtain and use fraudulent identification documents in the U.S. drove the implication of the Real ID in all states.

Is it truly mandatory?

It is not a hard and fast requirement to update your driver’s license to be compliant with Real ID, but if you don’t, you won’t be able to use it as verification proof when you try to board a plane or visit a federal building. May 7 is when the law will be enforced and every TSA security personnel by the General Services Administration (GSA) has to accept only Real ID-compliant identification documents for access.

How is Real ID different?

Instead of an American flag, Real IDs are marked with a black or gold-colored star on the upper-right-hand corner of the card – be it a driver's licence or state ID.

What to do if you don't have one?

If your ID doesn't have a star or says “Federal Limits Apply”, it's a standard ID and won't be accepted at US airports starting May 7th, 2025. To get one right now, you need to show and verify extra documentation to your state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or driver's license agency.

What happens after May 7?

Even if you don’t carry your Real ID with you to the airport, you can still show a different form of federally issued identification – passport, passport card, social security card, permanent resident card (green card), or military ID. Without these federally approved forms of identification, you won’t be able to board a plane or access federal buildings after the deadline.

Money and time required to get a Real ID

The processing time in your state can affect how long it takes to obtain a Real ID. To learn more about costs, wait times, and when you can expect to receive your Real ID after applying for one, visit the DMV website in your state.

Visit the website at https://www.dhs.gov/real-id where the TSA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security offer useful information regarding Real ID.