How to get a Real ID? A step-by-step guide

How to obtain a valid ID

You have the option to make your driver's license or state identity card REAL ID-compliant when you apply for or renew it. Your new card will be marked with the REAL ID star in the upper right corner when you receive it.

Your state determines what paperwork you need to submit and how to obtain a REAL ID. Your state driver's licensing bureau will typically ask you to bring:

*Identity proof: If you are not a citizen of the United States, you may present a US passport, birth certificate, or Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) as identification.

*Proof of a Social Security number can be your Social Security card, a pay stub or pay cheque from your employer, or Form W-2, which documents your earnings for tax purposes.

*Proof of residency: To demonstrate that you are a resident of the state, your state department of motor vehicles may request a deed, mortgage statement, leasing agreement, utility bill, or bank statement.

To find out how to apply and what paperwork you need, look up and visit the website of the driver's licensing department in your state.

Why get a REAL ID instead of a license?

*You won't be able to use your driver's license or state-issued identification if you haven't updated it to be REAL ID-compliant as of May 7, 2025.

*Board a commercial aircraft subject to government regulation.

*Enter military installations or federal buildings.

*Enter nuclear power plants.

Verify whether your state ID or licence already complies with REAL ID requirements.

Your driver's license or state ID is already REAL-ID compliant if it contains a star in the top right corner. You don't have to do anything else.

Do you need a REAL ID to fly?

You can fly with a passport or one of these other recognised forms of identification if you don't upgrade your driver's license or state ID.

Is it still possible to obtain a state ID or license that does not comply with REAL ID?

You can still obtain a state ID card or driver's license that does not comply with REAL ID requirements. However, you won't be able to use it to enter military installations or federal buildings, or to travel by air. To find out how to obtain a state ID or license that does not comply with REAL ID, see the website of your state's driver's licensing office.