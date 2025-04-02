Elon Musk reveals 4 lakh Social Security numbers stolen: 'Someone's going to be arrested'

Billionaire Elon Musk, during a live stream on Tuesday, revealed about a major security breach in the US Social Security Administration. He said an individual is set to be arrested for stealing 4 lakh social security numbers and personal data from the agency's database. Elon Musk accused democrats of wanting the illegal immigrants to stay and providing them financial incentives.(File/REUTERS)

Elon Musk also said the man was selling social security numbers and personal information to people who claimed benefits under false identification. In a sound clip shared on social media platform X by an account called DogeDesigner, Elon Musk can be heard saying, “I believe that someone is going to be arrested tomorrow. This is someone who actually stole 400,000 Social Security numbers and personal information from the Social Security database.”

The person “was selling social security numbers and all of the identification information in order for people to basically steal money from Social Security,” he added.

Musk on social security fraud

Linking the security breach with illegal immigration in the United States, Musk said there was a particular avenue of voter fraud by undocumented immigrants because social security numbers were the main way to establish identification in the US. “So if you compromise the social security system, you can basically get people to get de facto registered to vote, even if they’re not citizens, and to get a bunch of benefits and to milk the system,” he is heard saying.

Musk, a harsh Republican, also accused Democrats of wanting the illegal immigrants to stay and providing them financial incentives. “It is pretty insane. Like, the democrats have basically taken every part of the government that could possibly be bent towards providing financial incentives for illegal immigrants to come to remain in the United States, whether it is Social Security, disability, medicare, unemployment, even IRS refunds without any income. It’s wild. They diverted FEMA funds, which are supposed to be for helping Americans in distress from natural disasters, to pay for luxury hotels in New York for illegals to stay there,” he said.

However, there has been no such arrest yet.

According to an ABC News report, Musk made the comments in response to being asked if the fraud found in the social security system would be prosecuted or not by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Elon Musk’s statements did not reportedly sit well with top US law enforcement officials, ABC News reported citing unnamed sources.