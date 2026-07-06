Rebecca Bennett keeps focus on Tom Kean's voting record as depression treatment reports surface: ‘Not shying away…’

Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Bennett is walking a political tightrope after Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. revealed he had been hospitalized for depression treatment following a four-month public absence from Congress.

Rebecca Bennett keeps focus on Tom Kean's voting record as depression treatment reports surface (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg and REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

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However, Bennett has publicly wished Kean well. She continued focusing on his voting record and his support for President Donald Trump rather than making his mental health the focal point of her campaign.

Kean announced earlier this week that he had undergone inpatient treatment for depression after months of speculation over his absence from public view.

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‘A hostile environment for Republicans’

Bennett's campaign has largely avoided criticizing Kean's medical condition. Instead, it has argued that voters should judge the two-term congressman on his legislative record and representation of New Jersey's 7th Congressional District.

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{{^usCountry}} "Rebecca is keeping the focus on Congressman Kean's failed record and his failure to stand up for the district," Bennett campaign consultant Dan Bryan told Politico. He said Bennett has consistently wished Kean well. However, she is also “not shying away from continuing to tell the story of his failures in the district.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Rebecca is keeping the focus on Congressman Kean's failed record and his failure to stand up for the district," Bennett campaign consultant Dan Bryan told Politico. He said Bennett has consistently wished Kean well. However, she is also “not shying away from continuing to tell the story of his failures in the district.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, even after the recent revelation of Kean's hospitalization, his campaign maintains that the congressman has returned to work and intends to run an active re-election campaign.

"You can expect an active campaign. You can expect an active congressman. He's fully back," campaign consultant Harrison Neely told Politico. He also argued that Bennett's positions are out of step with the district.

Politico has reported that the race is considered one of the most competitive House races ahead of the November midterm elections, calling it “a hostile environment for Republicans.”

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Also read: Where is Tom Kean Jr? New Jersey GOP Rep's absence from House sparks row amid health issues

Months-long absence became a campaign issue

Before revealing his diagnosis, Kean's absence had drawn widespread attention in New Jersey political circles. Fellow Republicans reportedly described the silence as "radio silence."

Before the reason for Kean's absence became public, the Republican-led town had already expressed frustration over the lack of communication from its representative.

His Chief of Staff, Dan Scharfenberger, released a statement in May saying, “Congressman Kean is still attending to a personal health matter, and we appreciate the outpouring of support. He will be returning to a regular full schedule soon.”

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Former Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, whom Kean defeated in 2022, said the congressman has long maintained limited engagement with reporters and constituents outside scheduled public events. He said, “He would not engage with people in a free, easy and unstructured way.”

During Kean's absence, debate also grew over a proposed immigrant detention facility in Roxbury, New Jersey. Local officials opposed the plan, raising concerns about its environmental impact and strain on local infrastructure.

Kean responded by introducing legislation to support communities hosting detention centers and asked federal officials to reconsider the proposal. However, critics said he stopped short of directly opposing the facility.

According to Politico, Bennett visited Roxbury multiple times this year and addressed a township council meeting regarding the proposed detention center. The project was later dropped after the Department of Homeland Security changed its detention strategy.

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