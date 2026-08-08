Reno Moose Ridge Fire: Large vegetation fire in Washoe County; latest update as scary visuals emerge from Nevada

A vegetation fire, dubbed the Moose Ridge Fire, broke out in Reno, Nevada on August 7, Friday. The blaze was reported in the area of Moose Ridge Drive & Fox Trail Drive in Northwest Reno, Washoe County.

A vegetation fire dubbed Moose Ridge Fire broke out in Reno, Nevada. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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WatchDuty, which tracks active fire outbreaks across the US, wrote “Resources are responding to a reported vegetation fire with smoke visible…”. In another post, it added that the fire was moving up the ridge away from residences.

“The fire is moving up the ridge away from residences. A water tower is the only structure threatened per radio traffic,” they said.

A cause for the fire is not known at this time and there are no reports of injuries yet. The Reno Fire Department is yet to comment on the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Locals shared updates on Facebook pages. “Hi neighbors — sharing for awareness. There is an active wildfire incident being reported as the Moose Ridge Fire. Please stay alert and monitor Watch Duty and official emergency notifications for the latest information. With our community’s proximity to open land and current fire conditions, this is a good reminder to stay aware and be prepared should conditions change,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locals shared updates on Facebook pages. “Hi neighbors — sharing for awareness. There is an active wildfire incident being reported as the Moose Ridge Fire. Please stay alert and monitor Watch Duty and official emergency notifications for the latest information. With our community’s proximity to open land and current fire conditions, this is a good reminder to stay aware and be prepared should conditions change,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Another added “We currently have two fires burning one on Cubine Ridge called the moose fire and a second one south of it up on the mountain south of no name on that fire check your Watch Duty apps for more information. Verdi is not an immediate threat. Or is Mogul. The moose fire is currently burning uphill away from structures.”

What to know about Moose Ridge Fire

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Firefighters are responding to the brush fire on Peavine Peak, local channel 2News reported. They noted that the blaze was in the area of Moose Ridge Drive in Reno's Mogul neighborhood.

The local channel also shared photos from the scene of the Moose Ridge Fire.

More visuals from the fire were also shared online.

Moose Ridge Fire, Reno: Scary visuals shared

Several photos of the Moose Ridge Fire were also shared online. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue are responding to the blaze and they shared a picture.

“Crews responding to two active fires. 1. Moose Fire-Above Somersett in NW Reno. Approximately 20 acres burning uphill with moderate rate of spread. Air resources on scene. 2. Fire above Hunter Creek Trail. Air resources requested,” they wrote.

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Another person shared photos where smoke was visible. “Fire W of Reno, NV,” they mentioned.

Yet another photo claimed that the fire had been started by lightning.

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While it remains unconfirmed as to what started the fire, local channel KOLO8 reported that ‘Lightning strikes occurred in this area around the time of ignition’.