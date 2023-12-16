Rep. María Elvira Salazar vouches for US immigration reform bill to boost country's economy by $4 Trillion

US Rep. María Elvira Salazar, who represents a district in Miami with a large immigrant population, has been a vocal advocate for the immigration has come out to showcase support for Dignity Act hich she believes will benefit the American economy and societsociety.

Bipartisan Immigration Bill promises to boost GDP by unleashing immigrant potential according to Rep. María Elvira Salazar(X/ Rep. María Elvira Salazar)

The bill, known as the Immigration Visa Efficincy and Security Act of 2023, or HR 6542, is driven by Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Rich McCormick (R-GA), and María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), among others.

In a recent tweet, she cited the reform bill will boost Florida's GDP by almost 40% and the country's economy by $4 Trillion.

“We will bring in the national treasury of the United States on almost $4 Trillion. So if we reform immigration, it's a win for the economy of the whole country. So what are we waiting for-dignity Act that's what we need to do, complete immigration reform,” Salazar stated.

She also called “IMF and Secretary Yellen to work with the Argentine government as President Milei shocks his economy back into success.”

What is the purpose of introducing the immigration reform bill?

The bill proposes a 10-year transition plan to phase out the per-country caps that limit the number of green cards available for immigrants from certain countries, especially India and China. These caps have created a massive backlog of skilled workers waiting for years, or even decades, to obtain permanent residency in the US.

According to the bill’s sponsors, this backlog hurts the US economy by preventing talented immigrants from contributing to innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

The bill also seeks to modernize the employment-based visa system by allocating visas based on the applicant’s merit, rather than their country of birth. The bill would create a new visa category for high-skilled workers, increase the number of visas for low-skilled workers, and expand the opportunities for family-based immigration. Plus, the bill would enhance the security and efficiency of the visa process by implementing biometric screening, electronic filing, and fraud prevention measures.

The bill has received support from various stakeholders, including business groups, immigration advocates, and faith leaders. However, it also faces opposition from some Republicans who argue that the bill does not do enough to secure the border, enforce the law, and deter illegal immigration.

The bill’s sponsors have expressed their willingness to work with their colleagues across the aisle to find a compromise that can pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

