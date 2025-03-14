Rep. Raúl Grijalva family: Know about wife Ramona and their daughters

Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona died on Thursday from complications from cancer treatments. Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona passed away on Thursday.(Raúl Grijalva official website)

His office released a statement, saying, “From permanently protecting the Grand Canyon for future generations to strengthening the Affordable Care Act, his proudest moments in Congress have always been guided by community voices.”

Grijalva is survived by his wife, Ramona Grijalva, and their three daughters: Adelita, Raquel, and Marisa Grijalva.

Who is Ramona Grijalva?

Born in San Francisco, California, on June 27, 1949, Ramona Grijalva graduated from Sunnyside High School before beginning her freshman year at the University of Arizona. In 1971, she married Raúl Grijalva, a fellow Sunnyside graduate.

According to the University of Arizona's website, Ramona started her career in 1973 as a clerk typist for the Tucson Pima Public Library (TPPL). In 1991, she returned to school to pursue a master's degree in Information Resources and Library Science, which she completed in 1995. Ramona then became the branch manager of the Sam Lena South Tucson Library in 1997. After nearly 33 years of service to the library system, she retired in 2005.

Throughout her career, Ramona has been involved with numerous boards and committees, including the Tucson Association for Childcare and the House of Neighborly Services. She currently serves on the board of the Tucson International Mariachi Conference, is a member of the South Tucson Project YES scholarship committee, and chairs the National REFORMA Scholarship Committee.

Raúl and Ramona’s Daughters-

Raúl and Ramona’s eldest daughter, Adelita, was born in 1971, followed by Raquel the next year and Marisa in 1976.

Adelita Grijalva serves as the Pima County Supervisor and is a former Tucson Unified School District board member. Marisa works as an editorial assistant at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.