WASHINGTON, - A Republican senator has blocked the promotion of U.S. Army Lieutenant General Christopher Donahue, who commanded the military's 82nd Airborne Division during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and was the last American soldier to leave the country in 2021. Republican senator blocks promotion of US Army general associated with Afghanistan withdrawal

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the hold had been placed by Senator Markwayne Mullin, who did not respond to a request for comment on why he blocked the promotion.

The Pentagon on Monday said it was aware of the hold on Donahue, who had been nominated for a fourth star by President Joe Biden to lead the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa.

"We are aware that there is a hold on Lieutenant General Donahue," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

President-elect Donald Trump and his allies have decried the United States' military withdrawal from Afghanistan and vowed to go after those responsible for it. In August, Trump said he would ask for the resignation of every senior official "who touched the Afghanistan calamity."

"You have to fire people when they do a bad job. We never fire anybody," Trump has said.

Reuters has reported that Trump's transition team is drawing up a list of military officers to be fired, in what would be an unprecedented shakeup at the Pentagon.

While the image of Donahue, carrying his rifle down by his side as he boarded the final C-17 transport flight out of Afghanistan on in August 2021, has become synonymous with the chaotic withdrawal, he is seen in the military as one of the most talented Army leaders.

"The finest officer I ever served with, Chris Donahue is a generational leader who is now being held up for political purposes. At the tip of the spear defending this country for over three decades, he is now a political pawn," Tony Thomas, the former head of U.S. Special Operations Command, posted on X.

Under Senate rules, one lawmaker can hold up nominations even if the other 99 all want them to move quickly.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.