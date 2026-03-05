Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann had a Tinder account, and contacted several prostitutes on his burner phones more than 500 times, a new court filing has revealed, according to the New York Post. The Massapequa Park architect is on trial for allegedly killing seven women. Rex Heuermann Tinder: Alleged Gilgo Beach killer routinely contacted 60 sex workers; disturbing web searches revealed (James Carbone/Pool via REUTERS) (VIA REUTERS)

Heuermann regularly had sleazy interactions with at least 60 sex workers. He also searched the internet for disturbing porn that showed women “crying, bruised and impaled,” according to court documents filed by Suffolk County prosecutors last week.

On the dating app, Heuermann reportedly used the name “Andy.” According to the legal papers, his Tinder account was on a burner phone that activated in July 2019. He was not swiping, but did have “significant contact” with dozens of prostitutes, prosecutors said.

Disturbing internet searches Heuermann, 62, allegedly used one burner phone to contact as many as 56 sex workers or massage parlors over 300 times. He also buzzed 61 prostitution-related numbers more than 220 times, the court filing revealed.

“The significance of the defendant’s recent use of burner phones to patronize sex workers cannot be dismissed,” prosecutors wrote in the court filing, according to Newsday. “This evidence was not offered to ‘vilify’ the defendant’s for his sexual conduct, as he so claims, but rather to establish the defendant’s identity and modus operandi.”

Prosecutors also revealed that Heuermann made “significant searches for pornography related to bindings, torture, rape, snuff videos, crying, bruised and impaled women and/or girls.” According to the filing, he also looked “for [images of] family members of the [Gilgo Four] mourning the deceased.”

Heuermann allegedly murdered seven sex workers and dumped their bodies along barren stretches of Long Island near Gilgo Beach between 1993 and 2010. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A Suffolk police detective stated that there is “clear evidence” that Heuermann is a “sexual sadist,” according to the DA.