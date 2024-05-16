RFK Jr. tears into Biden and Trump for 'colluding' to exclude him from debates: ‘They are afraid…’

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden challenged GOP rival Donald Trump for two debates ahead of the presidential elections, but specifically mentioned that Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) needs to find another venue to spew his conspiracy theories. RFK is now attempting to gain access to the presidential debates by stating that Biden and Trump want to "exclude: him in order to avoid eight years of mutual failure."(Getty Images via AFP)

Biden's re-election campaign also recommended entirely banning third-party candidates, such as RFK, from the debates. Biden and Trump have finally agreed to meet on the debating stage next month for their first face-off of the 2024 race in Atlanta.

According to the debate commission's guidelines, Kennedy or any other third-party candidates could be eligible if they received adequate ballot access to obtain 270 Electoral Votes and polled at 15% or above in a number of national polls.

RFK is now attempting to gain access to the presidential debates by stating that Biden and Trump want to "exclude: him in order to avoid eight years of mutual failure."

Shortly after the announcement, Kennedy bemoaned in an X post, stating that 70 percent of Americans oppose the probable rematch between Trump and Biden, and that they both are “colluding” to keep him out of the debate.

He went on to claim that both the leaders are "afraid" to debate him and want to avoid admitting their failures.

"Presidents Trump and Biden are colluding to lock America into a head-to-head match-up that 70% say they do not want. They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win," he wrote on X.

He further started that keeping strong contenders off the debating platform harms democracy.

RFK originally planned on running against Biden in the Democratic primary, but he altered his strategy and filed as an independent candidate last year.

Many consider RFK, who revealed in 2012 that a worm had eaten a portion of his brain, to be a spoiler from Trump and Biden in the presidential elections. But he believes he is in the White House race to win it.

He emphasised that 43 percent of US citizens identify themselves as independents, adding that "If Americans are ever going to escape the hammerlock of the two-party system, now is the time to do it."

Continuing his tirade against Biden and Trump, he called them "the two most unpopular candidates in living memory."

"By excluding me from the stage, Presidents Biden and Trump seek to avoid discussion of their eight years of mutual failure including deficits, wars, lockdowns, chronic disease, and inflation," he wrote.

Reacting to his post, one X user wrote: “Where did Trump demand you not be allowed to debate? I saw Biden’s people say that…”

“Biden and Trump are both giant cowards for this. It's obvious that neither of them believe that the US is a democracy. They just want power to fulfill their personal goals, instead of serving the public,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, a Biden critic too reacted to his post, saying that “Biden can’t possibly debate more than one person at once.”

“But, it’s probably better that way for you because Trump would expose you on that stage and your whole “mystique” among some would be over,” the user added.

Trump vs Biden: When and where will debate take place?

Trump quickly accepted the challenge after Biden requested two debates with him, one in June and another in September.

Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump wrote: "It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th."

"Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!" he added.

The first discussion will take place on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia, with no audience. The location for the second debate to be hosted by ABC hasn't been disclosed yet.