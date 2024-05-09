RFK Jr.'s brain ‘worm’ story sparks Late Night laughs and netizen's mockery: ‘The inside of his head is like Dune’

The campaign for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential hopeful in the US, has confirmed his full recovery from a brain “worm” that he contracted over a decade ago. Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speak at a press conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on May 1, 2024. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)

This confirmation came in response to a New York Times article discussing his past health condition. The Times referenced a deposition from 12 years prior, in which Kennedy was quoted saying a physician had informed him that his brain scan showed an abnormality that “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a statement to Reuters, Stefanie Spear, a spokeswoman for Kennedy, explained that RFK Jr. “traveled extensively in Africa, South America, and Asia in his work as an environmental advocate, and in one of those locations contracted a parasite”.

She said, “The issue was resolved more than 10 years ago, and he is in robust physical and mental health.”

Now, from Late Night hosts to Congressmen to netizens are quipping and churning memes over Kennedy's brain-worm story.

ALSO READ| Kevin Spacey endorses ‘loyal friend’ RFK Jr. amid fresh set of allegations in new docuseries

JFK's grandson mocks RFK Jr.

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of late former President Kennedy and cousin of RFK Jr. mocked the presidential hopeful, quipping, “A lot of people, a lot of people talking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

“You know, I’m a fan of his father. And you know his uncle? Rest in peace. I remember where I was the day he was killed; I mean, it was a tragic day, the entire country wept. But listen, that guy, he’s a prick. The new guy, the young guy, he’s a friggin’ prick.”

Late Night quips RFK Jr.'s ‘worm’ in brain

The Late Night host, Stephen Colbert mocked RFK Jr., saying, “I just want to say to any R.F.K. Jr. fans who might be watching, do not despair. Just because he has sworn in a deposition that he has parasitic brain damage doesn’t mean he’s going to drop out, because Bobby Kennedy Jr. does not know the meaning of the word ‘quit’ — ’cause that information was in the part of the brain that the worm ate, ” and added, “This explains everything, and nothing.”

“His family’s like, ‘It is true, but it still doesn’t explain why he’s like that,” another Late Night host Jimmy Fallon quipped.

ALSO READ| Trump fumes over media coverage of RFK Jr ahead of US elections, calls him ‘dumbest member’ of Kennedy clan

“And this is strange: Instead of using dewormer, he injected himself with a Covid vaccine. Apparently, the worm was giving him all his ideas, like in ‘Ratatouille,’” he went on.

Late Night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel joined the choir saying, “For a guy who seems to believe doctors are con artists trying to scam you into getting a vaccine, he sure did get to one fast when a worm started eating his brain.”

“The inside of his head is basically the movie ‘Dune,’ but you should definitely vote for him.”

Netizens are also not left far behind

Social dwellers took no time to chur memes and mock RFK Jr.'s brain “worm” story.

“So a brain eating worm starved to death in RFK Junior’s skull? I knew something was wrong with this fool,” one X user wrote.

Another piped in, “It’s an old pic and he shaved the stache, but this is actually RFK Junior and his worm.”

“Doctors found a dead worm in RFK Junior's brain in 2010...this explains a lot! That's about the year he began to go absolutely bonkers with conspiracy theories. And maybe why he continues to be crazy and why nobody in his family wants anything to do with his campaign,” one mocked.

“'Wait, it was RFK JUNIOR'S brain? Dammit!'”, another wrote chimed in.