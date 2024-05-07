 Kevin Spacey endorses ‘loyal friend’ RFK Jr. amid fresh set of allegations in new docuseries - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kevin Spacey endorses ‘loyal friend’ RFK Jr. amid fresh set of allegations in new docuseries

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 07, 2024 03:26 AM IST

On the same day, Kennedy's PAC American Values 2024, announced its plans to sue Meta for censoring his campaign video

In a surprising turn of events, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received an endorsement from Kevin Spacey on Monday. The Academy-Award-winner actor made the announcement on social media, calling the independent candidate a “loyal friend.” The endorsement comes the same day as the damning docuseries on Spacey is set to premiere in the UK.

Kevin Spacey has endorsed his 'loyal friend' Robert F. Kennedy Jr.(REUTERS)
RFK Jr. endorsed by Kevin Spacey amid fresh set of allegations against actor

“There’s a lot I can learn from this man. When the world turned its back on me, Bobby leaned in. He’s a formidable fighter for justice and a loyal friend that’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes,” the House of Cards star wrote on X, formerly Twitter. His endorsement came in response to Kennedy's 30-minute campaign video, narrated by Woody Harrelson.

The 70-year-old politician claims that his campaign video is something Meta “doesn't want you to see.” On the same day, Kennedy's PAC American Values 2024, announced its plans to sue Meta for censoring the said video. However, the Facebook and Instagram parent company told The Daily Beast in a statement that the video was “mistakenly blocked” and was later reinstated after the error was addressed.

The American Beauty star's praise-filled endorsement for Kennedy arrived the same day as the premiere of Spacey Unmasked, a docuseries exploring a fresh set of misconduct allegations against the 64-year-old actor. The Channel 4 documentary comes less than a year after Spacey was acquitted of sexual assault charges in the UK.

However, fresh allegations, including sexual abuse and harassment, continue to plague the actor as part of the new series. It will include interviews with 10 people acquainted with Spacey. Their testimonies include incidents spanning five decades, including the one on the set of House of Cards. Meanwhile, Kennedy is a lifelong Democrat who switched his affiliation to Independent after announcing his bid for the presidential race.

Kevin Spacey endorses 'loyal friend' RFK Jr. amid fresh set of allegations in new docuseries
