 Robert F Kennedy Jr had asked Tulsi Gabbard to be his running mate, she declined - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Robert F Kennedy Jr had asked Tulsi Gabbard to be his running mate, she declined

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard claims she was approached by Robert F Kennedy Jr to be his running mate.

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in 2022, has revealed that she declined an offer to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate in his independent presidential bid, as she told ABC News.

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston. (AP)
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston. (AP)

"I met with Kennedy several times, and we have become good friends," Gabbard said in a statement. "He asked if I would be his running mate. After careful consideration, I respectfully declined."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gabbard did not elaborate on her reasons for turning down the offer. This development had not been previously reported.

Kennedy had considered various individuals for the role, including former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura and TV host Mike Rowe. He announced at a rally in Oakland, California, last week that he had selected Silicon Valley lawyer Nicole Shanahan due to her younger age and work in health and artificial intelligence.

Also Read: Trump sues Truth Social co-founders over alleged IPO delays

Kennedy and his campaign have not yet responded to Gabbard's statement. However, a person close to him told ABC News, "There were definitely meetings, but it didn't work out." This person added, "We talked to a bunch of people. Tulsi's a rock star no matter what."

Some allies of former President Donald Trump have also suggested Gabbard as a potential vice-presidential pick.

Gabbard ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019 before leaving the party three years later. She chronicles her departure in a book titled "For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party Behind," set to be released this month.

Also Read: Trump rips into RFK Jr. for naming Nicole Shanahan as his running mate

Gabbard criticized the Democratic Party upon announcing her departure, blaming "warmongers" in the party "who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue." She had also clashed with the party's mainstream on issues such as Florida's controversial ban on LGBTQ+ topics in public school classrooms, which she supported.

During her 2019 White House run, Gabbard made history by becoming the first woman of color since 1972 to secure a delegate to the Democratic National Convention.

Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, was deployed twice to Iraq and Kuwait. She took a two-week absence from the presidential campaign trail in 2020 to report for active duty in Indonesia with the Hawaiian Army National Guard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US News / Robert F Kennedy Jr had asked Tulsi Gabbard to be his running mate, she declined
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On