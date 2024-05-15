Biden campaign trolls Trump with 'FREE ON WEDNESDAYS' T-shirts launch, sparking flurry of memes and wild reactions

It was on ‘Wednesday’, May 15, when US President Joe Biden challenged GOP rival Donald Trump for two debates ahead of the presidential elections. The 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief deliberately chose ‘Wednesday’ as he specifically mentioned in his fiery video that “Donald – I hear you’re free on Wednesdays.” “We hear Donald’s free on Wednesdays,” Biden-Harris campaign wrote on X, giving the link of the website from which one can buy the T-shirt.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again,” Biden stated in a video released on his X account.

“Well, make my day, pal, I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald – I hear you’re free on Wednesdays,” he continued, referring to Trump’s court schedule amid his hush money trial, which usually takes a break from hearing on Wednesday.

Trump is now facing 34 charges of fabricating business records for allegedly concealing hush money payments to former film adult star Stormy Daniels to stay silent about their alleged affair just before the 2016 presidential elections. However, the GOP leader has pleaded not guilty to the allegations and denied having any affair with Daniels.

While Trump has accepted invitations for both the debates with the Democrat contender, the Biden campaign went a step ahead to mock the ex-president as they started selling “Free on Wednesdays” T-shirts.

The “FREE ON WEDNESDAYS SHIRT”, which is 100 percent cotton, is priced at USD 32. JoeBiden.com states that “Trump’s acting like he wants to debate the President. We hear he’s free on Wednesdays. Let’s do it!”

It is American made union printed and is available in navy unisex. Moreover, the T-shirt will be shipped within 10 days and the purchase will be a donation to the Biden Victory Fund.

Netizens react to launch of ‘FREE ON WEDNESDAYS SHIRT’

Biden campaign's post on "free on Wednesdays" T-shirt garnered mixed reactions from the netizens. While Trump supporters doesn't like the idea, Biden's fans hailed him for his “great sense of humor”.

“Free? So you’re going to stop your sham prosecution of Trump?” one X user wrote.

“I will buy a shirt Mr. President. I love your sense of humor. Btw, Thank you for not stealing from a kid’s cancer charity, sir. You are a man of honor and integrity. I speak for all Americans. “Free on Wednesdays” haha I love it,” one more reacted.

A third user chimed in, “Thank you for giving Trump a boost in the polls.”

While a fourth one stated, “Brilliant. Ordered mine,” a fifth user wondered, if Trump is “awake on Wednesdays”, alluding to the reports that he dozed off in the courtroom during hush money trial.