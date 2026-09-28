Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick accuses rapper of brutal abuse; 50 Cent reacts: ‘He saw a punching bag’

Rick Ross' former girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, has alleged that the musician physically assaulted her, resulting in a severely injured lip.

50 Cent reacted to Jazzma Kendrick's claims of domestic violence against Rick Ross, asserting that such actions are serious. (Video snippet)

The 39-year-old model and digital content creator disclosed through a series of Instagram Stories posts on Saturday, September 26, that Ross, 50, subjected her to physical abuse.

Model Jazzma Kendrick alleges Rick Ross caused her severe lip injury in assault

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kendrick asserted that Ross caused trauma to her lip, prompting her departure from the relationship, and she provided photos of the alleged injury.

Kendrick opened up about alleged mistreatment after an Instagram user's direct message response to her selfie post.

Calling her “so gorgeous,” the user wrote: “I'm seeing what Rick is seeing.”

In her reply to the user's remark, the model described Ross's perspective differently, stating: “He saw a punching bag.”

Also Read: Who were four American tourists killed in Athens, Greece explosion? Pregnant woman among dead

Kendrick then posted a photograph of her face showing a visibly swollen lip, accompanied by the caption, "The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She additionally posted an image showing herself pulling back her upper lip to expose a noticeable wound. "I don't know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will," she wrote over her picture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She additionally posted an image showing herself pulling back her upper lip to expose a noticeable wound. "I don't know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will," she wrote over her picture. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In her final post responding to the accusations, the influencer said: “It's always good until it isn't. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don't give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

50 Cent reacts

Meanwhile, 50 Cent reacted to the situation, blasting Ross and stating that “domestic violence is not a joke.”

"This punk put his hands on baby girl, he stressed that album didn't sell. I'd laugh at him, but domestic violence is not a joke," he wrote X on Sunday, September 27.

Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick relationship

Kendrick and Ross's connection has been documented since at least August 2025, when they were spotted together at a Florida event launching RR22, the rapper's upscale line of bags and accessories.

According to Complex, the pair experienced an on-and-off relationship, with Kendrick publicly announcing their separation from Ross in September 2025.

The model and rapper subsequently revived their romance, making their first red carpet appearance together at the 2026 BET Awards in June, followed by several other public outings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Their most recent public sighting together occurred in August.