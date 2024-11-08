Menu Explore
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘RIP Ben’: Kirk Herbstreit's golden retriever dies after cancer battle, Internet pays tribute to ‘The Goat of Dogs’

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 08, 2024 02:06 AM IST

Kirk Herbstreit revealed that his cherished golden retriever Ben, who rose to fame at college football stadiums, passed away following a protracted illness.

ESPN football analyst Kirk Herbstreit revealed that his cherished golden retriever Ben, who rose to fame at college football stadiums, passed away following a protracted illness.

Kirk Herbstreit shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of his beloved golden retriever, Ben.(Getty Images)
Kirk Herbstreit shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of his beloved golden retriever, Ben.(Getty Images)

Herbstreit has been posting health updates on his 10-year-old dog over the past three weeks. Several people were sending him good wishes as Ben was undergoing treatment for leukemia.

However, the news that doctors could not do anything to save him because cancer had spread throughout his body hit the social media on Thursday.

“This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go,” Herbstreit stated in a statement on social media.

“I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1. He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all.”

As Ben was the oldest among the four golden retrievers the family owns, Herbstreit described the experience as “one of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life.”

Tributes pour in for Ben

Social media users from all across the sports world swiftly offered their respects to Ben, with one account referring to him as “The Goat of Dogs.”

“So sorry, brother. I truly am,” another wrote.

“Dogs are family. Dogs are best friends. America will remember Ben as a legend. He made so many people happy,” a third user commented.

On October 26, Ben attended a college football game where his dad was assigned to watch Texas A&M play LSU.

With his iconic smile, Ben was supposed to show up, When Herbstreit traveled to State College, Pennsylvania for Ohio State-Penn State last weekend. But he did not do so due to his deteriorating health.

He gained so much popularity in the football community that he was given credentials to play in games and was appointed "chief happiness officer" for the Rose Bowl in 2024.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
