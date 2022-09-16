Pet parent shares video to show how his Golden Retrievers are alarms without snooze option

Golden Retrievers are adorable and the videos showing their antics are often absolutely wonderful to watch. Those videos also uplift people’s mood almost instantly. Just like this share that shows how dogs help their pet dad every morning.

“Do you have an alarm like this,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip shows a text insert that reads, “How normal people wake up.” The clip then goes on to show a person waking up and picking up his phone kept on a side table. The scene then changes to show how dog owners wake up. And, the video captures two dogs piling on top of their pet dad to wake him up.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 22 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered over 12,000 likes. The video has also prompted people to share various comments. Many reacted through laughing out loud emoticons.

“So true,” posted an Instagram user. “Very true,” expressed another. “Facts,” shared a third. “No snooze button here,” commented a fourth. “Clearly a better way to wake up!” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?