Robinhood down: App, website not working amid outage as frustrated users react

Robinhood appears to be down for thousands of users across the United States. As of 7:12am EDT, over 4,088 reports were filed on Downdetector.

Robinhood users report widespread app and website outages on Monday. (AP)

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Around 82% of users reporting problems with the app, 10% with the website, and 5% with login issues.

Frustrated users wrote on Down Detector, with one writing, "OMG I LOST MY KIDS COLLEGE FUNDS BC ROBINHOOD IS DOWN," while another said, "Website and app down for me."

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Users react on X

Reactions poured in on X as the outage continued. One user wrote, "Looks like Robinhood just crashed. Last few times this happened it was suspiciously correlated with institutions dropping their bags on retail." Another simply posted, “Robinhood app is currently down.”

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{{^usCountry}} One wrote, “Is there currently an issue with the Robinhood app? The app is not loading and appears to be completely unresponsive. This is concerning, especially when users need timely access to their accounts. Robinhood, please provide an update on what's happening.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One wrote, “Is there currently an issue with the Robinhood app? The app is not loading and appears to be completely unresponsive. This is concerning, especially when users need timely access to their accounts. Robinhood, please provide an update on what's happening.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another wrote, “This is absolutely insane and unacceptable… Had open event contracts and was up on them but because of the app being down, it now shows negative and cannot sell… Please fix this by making ur customers whole…"

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About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets Inc is a public financial technology company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors, as per their official website.

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According to the company, users can buy and sell stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and options, while eligible users can also trade cryptocurrencies and futures. The platform also provides tools to track investments and manage portfolios.