‘Ron DeBooger’: Netizens brutally troll Ron DeSantis for picking his nose before speech

Ron DeSantis is being trolled after the 2024 US presidential election candidate was caught picking his nose before a speech.

A clip showing DeSantis removing boogers from his nose, has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the Governor of Florida and Republican candidate DeSantis looks stressed and restless. Time and again, he is seen wiping his nose and his forehead even as the speaker addresses a crowd.

Netizens on "X"(formerly Twitter) are making fun of DeSantis for his unhygienic behaviour. Some users went to the extent of connecting DeSantis' mannerisms to a cocaine addict.

"Ron DeSantis has not denied ;that he eats pudding with the same finger he uses to pick his nose," posted one user.

"Wow. Glad he’s not preparing my dinner," wrote another user.

"Ron! . . . Ron! . . . A little Hygiene! . . . Ron!," commented a third person.

"Looking like a cocaine habit…thats how they roll in Florida," posted a fourth user.

"It could be allergies. I get runny nose now and then and I have never used cocaine," shared a fifth person.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is trying hard to come ahead of Donald Trump in the race to win the Republican Primary. Currently, Trump is the most popular Republican candidate for 2024 US presidential elections. Recently, DeSantis criticised Trump for his comments involving Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamian Netanyahu aka Bibi.

"He[Donald Trump] attacked Bibi after the country suffered the worst attack it's had in its modern history when they've just created a war government, they're preparing to do a ground invasion in Gaza...He hates Netanyahu because of that. That's about him. That's not about the greater good of what Israel's trying to do or American security," alleged DeSantis.

