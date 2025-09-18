Royal menu: What will Trump eat at state banquet hosted by King Charles and what is a white tie dress code?

The state banquet at Windsor will be attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Donald Trump, and his spouse, Melania. The banquet table in St George’s Hall. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

Trump was officially welcomed by the King and Queen earlier today after being met by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Trump toured Windsor Castle with King Charles to review the Guard of Honour.

Both the US and UK national anthems were played by the Coldstream Guards, Scots Guards, and Grenadier Guards' Massed Band.

In addition, Trump paid a wreath-laying visit to the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II in St George's Chapel, Windsor. He also enjoyed a brief tour of the chapel and a musical performance by the chapel choir.

Trump also watched a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 fighter planes on Windsor Castle's east lawn. He is set to meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday at Chequers, the Prime Minister's country house.

Trump and Melania to attend state banquet

However, Trump and Melania are set to attend the white tie Windsor state banquet with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

A bespoke cocktail will be produced for the event. At President Emmanuel Macron's state banquet, a cocktail titled L'entente was especially devised.

The L'entente cocktail was made with British gin, lemon curd, and French pastis, and was presented with dried French cornflowers and English roses. For the Japanese state visit, a yuzu marmalade sour was prepared including whiskey and marmalade that resembled the Japanese flag.

Without a doubt, King Charles and Queen would have chosen the menu for tonight's state visit with Royal chef Mark Flanagan, who leads a staff of twenty chefs.

The menu is set to contain a tribute to the US among four options, and the flowers on the tables will be seasonal and selected from the gardens of Windsor Castle and Windsor Great Park. Following the banquet, flowers will be donated to Floral Angels, a charity that Queen Camilla supports. The nonprofit sends flowers to hospices, aged care facilities, and shelters.

A look at Royal menu

Place settings at the banquet table alongside the menu for the evening. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

Who all will attend state banquet?

The event is planned to attract 160 people, including important business executives from US technology and banking companies.

The guest list includes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and BlackRock chairman Larry Fink.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is anticipated to wear his white tie and tails.

What is a white tie dress code?

The state banquet dress code is white tie, which is the highest formal level of evening style. For males, this includes a black tailcoat, black pants, a white shirt, white tie, and a white waistcoat. For women, it includes floor-length dresses, covered shoulders, gloves, and a tiara—if available.