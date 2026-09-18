Ryan Murphy Quote of the Day: “Everything I create… I want it to be a risk”

“I feel every day that everything I create — everything I do — I want it to be a risk.” — Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy built his career on shocking audiences and turning uncomfortable stories into pop culture conversations, all while embracing the risk. ((Photo by Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA /)

Ryan Murphy had said these words in a 2017 interview with Deadline, reflecting on the creative choices that shaped his career.

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The quote is still true for Murphy as the creator returns to the world of infamous crimes and public fascination with Netflix’s Monsters: The Lizzie Borden Story, another addition to his collection of controversial real-life stories.

Murphy has never followed a predictable formula. His creations and productions range from the dark satire of Nip/Tuck and the musical phenomenon Glee to the horror anthology American Horror Story and true-crime drama American Crime Story. Murphy's projects have constantly shifted genres.

Deep Dive What does Ryan Murphy's quote about risk in creation imply for his storytelling approach? Ryan Murphy emphasizes that taking creative risks leads to significant breakthroughs, as observed in his works like 'American Crime Story,' which delve into deeper societal themes rather than just recounting events. How does the Netflix series connect Aileen Wuornos with Lizzie Borden's story? The series features Aileen Wuornos, drawing parallels between her and Lizzie Borden as representations of female rage and circumstances leading to violence, despite the lack of historical evidence connecting their lives. What role did historical accuracy play in Murphy's adaptation of the Lizzie Borden case in 'Monster'? While 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' incorporates real historical elements, it largely takes creative liberties, blending fact with fiction to explore themes of women's struggles and societal perceptions.

Also read: Did Lizzie Borden have seizures, why she was found not guilty? Bertha Manchester case impact explained amid Netflix show

What the quote teaches: Murphy's risky storytelling approach

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{{^usCountry}} When Murphy developed American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, many expected a simple retelling of one of America’s most famous criminal trials. But Murphy pulled a “sike” on his audience by exploring deeper themes of race and celebrity culture as the media's influence weighed on public perception. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Murphy developed American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, many expected a simple retelling of one of America’s most famous criminal trials. But Murphy pulled a “sike” on his audience by exploring deeper themes of race and celebrity culture as the media's influence weighed on public perception. {{/usCountry}}

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Similarly, Feud: Bette and Joan went beyond the Hollywood rivalry between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. The series explored ageing, sexism and the challenges faced by women in the entertainment industry.

Murphy told Deadline that he believed his biggest creative breakthroughs came when he ignored conventional expectations.

He said, “I think when you take the big swings — and I’ve done plenty of big swings that I was told were never going to work — those are always the things that break through.”

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In a teaching moment, Murphy literally took risks to prove his own words, which are now central to his career.

Also read: Lizzie Borden song lyrics and origin explained amid Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Murphy's first step to Hollywood was a risk

Murphy described himself as someone who struggled to find acceptance in the industry.

“I started off in this business in 1998, and I didn’t fit in,” he told Deadline. “There was no place for me, and I always felt like an oddball.”

He narrated that his breakthrough came after his executives at Fox encouraged him to create stories that reflected his own interests. That gave birth to Glee, a series that combined music, teenage drama and social issues in a way few expected to succeed.

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For Murphy, risk at the time was not simply about creating controversy. It is about giving attention to stories and people who are often ignored.

He said, “I keep trying to change the industry into the world I want it to look like.”