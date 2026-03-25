Samantha Pelrine, Daniel Forand: 5 things about Plymouth cop, husband accused of child sex abuse

Samantha Pelrine, a Plymouth, Massachusetts cop and her husband, Daniel Forand are accused of sexually and physically abusing a child they were caring for. Samantha Pelrine was placed on leave by the Plymouth Police Department amid the accusations against her. (Facebook/Plymouth Police Department)

Pelrine and Forand are accused of sexual and physical assault and reportedly began assaulting the victim when they were 12, as per reports citing court documents.

The couple took the child in at 12 and began to act as their legal guardian, the documents reportedly showed. As per the documents, the sexual abuse began soon after the minor moved in with the Plymouth couple. The accuser said “both sexually assaulted me until 2025 and physically assaulted me until 2026,” as per reports.

Also Read | Where was Jessi Pierce's husband during deadly White Bear Lake fire? All we know about Mike Hinrichs

“They are looking for me and I am scared for my safety,” the accuser further said, as per the reported documents. Given the bombshell revelations, here's all you need to know about Samantha Pelrine and Daniel Forand.

Samantha Pelrine, Daniel Forand: 5 things to know Pelrine got her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Criminal Investigation with a double minor in Psychology and Geological Sciences. She joined Plymouth Police in April of 2022 and is now 31 years old. Pelrine shared that she and her family lived on a hobby farm in Plymouth. Forand, meanwhile, is 37. Not much is known about him except for the fact that he has been accused of physical abuse specifically, in the affidavit. Forand and Pelrine met the minor through her aunt, who attends the same church as the couple. The couple can now no longer contact the accuser and have been instructed to stay at least 100 yards away as per reports. Pelrine also has had to hand over her guns, ammunition, gun license and Firearms Purchaser Identification Card. The Plymouth police placed her on leave the same day that the victim won the order against the cop.

Later, the Massachusetts State Police informed Plymouth PD that they had opened investigations into the claims. Pelrine is due in court on March 27.

Speaking about being a cop in an old social media post, Pelrine had said “I enjoy the fact that this career is one that is ever changing and unpredictable. As an officer, you never really know what you are being dispatched to until you’re front and center at the call.”

“Through out my childhood, when asked “what do you want to be when you grow up?”, my response was always the same, a Police Officer,” she added.