Samsung's new AI smart glasses can read whiteboards and summarize meetings: Here's how

Samsung has revealed more details about its upcoming AI-powered smart glasses, showcasing features that allow the wearable to analyze information, assist with daily tasks and interact with users through artificial intelligence.

An attendee inspects a pair of Intelligent Eyewear smart glasses at a Samsung Unpacked launch event in London, UK, on July 22, 2026. (Bloomberg)

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The company offered a closer look at the glasses during its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on Wednesday, ahead of an expected fall launch. The device marks Samsung's entry into the growing smart glasses market, where it will compete with Meta's popular Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Developed in partnership with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, Samsung's smart glasses combine traditional eyewear with AI capabilities. The glasses come with a built-in camera, open-ear audio and support for Google's Gemini AI assistant.

How Samsung's AI smart glasses work

One of the key features demonstrated by Samsung is the ability to use the camera to understand and process visual information. The glasses can be pointed at a whiteboard or presentation, allowing the AI system to read the content and turn it into organized notes.

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{{^usCountry}} The wearable can also help users summarize meeting information, provide navigation guidance, translate languages in real time and summarize incoming messages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wearable can also help users summarize meeting information, provide navigation guidance, translate languages in real time and summarize incoming messages. {{/usCountry}}

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During the Galaxy Unpacked presentation, Samsung showcased examples of the glasses assisting with tasks such as creating meeting notes and helping users follow recipe instructions.

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The glasses will also support Samsung's Bixby AI assistant and can connect with Android smartphones and Google Wear OS watches. Unlike some augmented reality devices, Samsung's glasses will not include a built-in display. Instead, they rely on cameras, microphones and AI-powered software to deliver assistance.

Battery life, chipset and controls

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Samsung said the glasses can run for up to nine hours on a single charge. The charging case can provide up to seven additional full charges, extending the device's overall usage time.

The wearable is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 chipset and requires a connected smartphone to function, according to CNBC.

James Choi, Samsung's executive vice president overseeing the glasses' research and development division, said the company is also exploring gesture-based controls. These could allow users to interact with the glasses through Samsung devices such as Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring.

Choi added that Samsung plans to offer more frame designs and color options when the glasses launch.

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Samsung smart glasses launch and price details

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Samsung has confirmed that the smart glasses will arrive in fall 2026, though the company has not announced a specific release date or pricing.

Choi said the product will be positioned as a premium device and sold through eyewear partners' retail channels. However, he said Samsung wants to avoid making the glasses prohibitively expensive.

"We want to make it reasonable, but as I mentioned ... the quality of the product itself, we want to position as premium. It doesn't mean that it's crazy expensive," Choi said.

Samsung enters a market currently led by Meta. IDC figures cited by CNBC show Meta held around 69.2% of the smart glasses market in the first quarter of 2026. Meta has expanded its lineup with Ray-Ban smart glasses, including a lower-priced $299 model and the $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses launched in 2025.

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While Samsung is positioning its device as an AI-powered wearable for everyday use, Choi said the company views smart glasses as a "niche market" at this stage and did not provide specific sales targets.