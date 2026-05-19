San Diego shooting, active shooter reports: What's happening at the Islamic Center?

There has been no immediate information released about a possible suspect.

Video circulating on social media appeared to show at least one person lying injured at the scene, though authorities have not officially confirmed the extent of the injuries.

Update : According to BNO News, multiple people were injured in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood.

Also Read: Islamic Center of San Diego shooting prompts lockdowns at several Jewish institutions; police provide major update

Earlier, the San Diego Police Department confirmed officers were responding to reports of an active shooter at the location.

"SDPD is on scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Ave for a reported active shooter. Please avoid the area," the department said in a post on X.

San Diego mayor Todd Gloria confirmed he has been made aware of active shooter situation.

“I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement. Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area,” he wrote on X.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also issued a statement, saying, "Gavin Newsom has been briefed on an evolving situation in Clairemont community of San Diego, near the Islamic Center. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with local law enforcement. We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities."

Also Read: San Diego mosque shooting videos: Scary scenes at Islamic Center amid active shooter reports; watch

Initial report: Police are investigating reports of a possible active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont Mesa area, according to local media reports.

NBC San Diego reported that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the mosque, located at 7050 Eckstrom Avenue near Balboa Avenue, after authorities received reports of a possible shooting shortly before 11:40 a.m.

ABC 10News said emergency calls initially indicated the incident may have occurred outside the mosque.

Numerous police, fire, and EMS units were dispatched to the scene as officers worked to assess the situation. Authorities have not confirmed any shooting or released information about possible injuries or suspects, and details remain limited as the investigation continues.

Officials have also shut down northbound Interstate 805 at Balboa Avenue due to ongoing law enforcement activity. Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area while emergency crews remain on scene.