Gavin Newsom snaps at reporter, walks away after being asked about 19-y/o GF Brittanie Mountz in 2006 clip | Watch

Newsom snapped at the reporter, accusing him of taking a "cheap shot.” He walked away from the interview while saying it was "increasingly impossible" to speak with him.

A 2006 video that has now resurfaced shows Gavin Newsom , who was then the 38-year-old Mayor of San Francisco, reacting angrily and walking away from an interview after being asked questions about his relationship with 19-year-old Brittanie Mountz. A reporter was seen asking Newsom about allegations that he had provided alcohol to Mountz at a public event. At the time, she was under the legal drinking age of 21.

An investigation into the matter was conducted at the time. However, no charges were brought against the future California Governor.

Gavin Newsom and Brittanie Mountz’s past relationship Mountz was 20 years younger than Newsom, and was spotted with him publicly, once when he displayed her on his arm at the opening gala of the San Francisco Symphony, according to the New York Post.

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“He makes a lot of bad choices,” an editor at a local paper, recalling the incident, told ABC in the past. “He’s dating this girl who’s barely out of college. He lets his hormones take over.”

When Newsom met Mountz, he had just divorced his first wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Soon after the symphony appearance, Newsom and Mountz were seen together in a San Francisco Chronicle photo montage. It was a black-tie dinner dance put on by local socialite Dede Wilsey.

People were shocked to find out that Mountz was a registered Republican. “How dare he?” a local party member told ABC. “He knows how to pick ’em. You can count the young female Republicans in this town on one hand.”

Some, however, believed that the relationship was a more pivotal moment.

“The years after Guilfoyle, [Newsom] was a little checked out; he was more absent in City Hall than many San Francisco mayors are,” Chris Daly, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 2001 until 2011, told the New York Post.

However, a spokesperson for Newsom’s office later said that it was just mere “friendship” between Newsom and Mountz. Newsom brushed it off too, telling the Times they only “went on a few dates.”

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Mountz now works under a different name as a therapist, specializing in “men’s issues,” among other things.

Newsom is now married to Jennifer Siebel, who recently made headlines after a viral video showed her detailing how she used the story of accidentally killing her sister to relate to youth offenders in San Quentin state prison. Jennifer was six-years-old when the tragic accident involving a golf cart took place in Hawaii. She said in the video that she blamed herself for her sister Stacey’s death – a story that “shocked” the inmates who were juvenile offenders.