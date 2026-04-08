Did Gavin Newsom’s wife accidentally kill sister? Video of Jennifer Siebel empathizing with prisoners sparks backlash

“I had to be very raw when we interviewed the young men who were juvenile offenders in San Quentin,” Jennifer said in the video. “I told them about my own loss, where I lost my older sister a few days before my seventh birthday, and I blamed myself for her death. And I share that because that they ultimately were accused of committing these violent crimes and sentenced for life.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife is being criticized on social media after a viral video showed her detailing how she used the story of accidentally killing her sister to relate to youth offenders in San Quentin state prison. Jennifer Siebel Newsom was six-years-old when the tragic accident involving a golf cart took place in Hawaii . She said in the video that she blamed herself for her sister Stacey’s death – a story that “shocked” the inmates who were juvenile offenders.

She added, “And I think it shocked them that this blonde lady who was interviewing them had a similar story, was perhaps in the wrong place at the wrong time, but wasn't punished the way they were because clearly it was an accident, but theirs was probably an accident too. So anyway, I share that just because I guess you know, I quite enjoy spending time with people and being real and unmasking and showing them that it's safe to unmask themselves.”

How did Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s sister die? Jennier was a 6-year-old playing with her 8-year-old sister Stacey and other children on the carts when the tragedy took place, during a family vacation to Hawaii in 1981, according to the New York Post. The cart Jennifer was in suddenly went into reverse, killing Stacey. Jennifer had not noticed her sister hiding out behind the vehicle.

“I felt the pressure to be perfect, to make my parents forget, by being two daughters instead of one,” Jennifer previously told the Los Angeles Times in an interview.

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“I’m sure there was survivor’s guilt, and I’m sure, in my subconscious, it’s like I have to make up for that loss, and I have to do something to improve other people’s lives or have an impact, double my own, which is a little crazy,” she added.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom slammed on social media Netizens criticized Jennifer in the comment section of the video, calling her remarks “straight-up creepy.” “WHAT?!?!?!? And she thought this account encouraged the prisoners ? OMW,” one user wrote. “The more I see it, the more I understand...Democrats have zero empathy for the victims of crime and infinity empathy for the perpetrators of it. But the audacity of this statement is genuinely astonishing,” said another. “She was 6 years old when the accident happened. People in San Quentin are adult rapists and murderers,” wrote a user, while another said, “These are our leaders … and they’ve been hand picked by the elite for their level of intelligence”.

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“WHAT?!?! A 6-year-old's golf cart accident ≠ grown men in San Quentin choosing to rob, rape, or murder. Telling lifers 'Yours were probably accidents too' is pure elite derangement. No wonder CA crime is a mess. This is straight-up creepy,” said a user. “Good Lord, she's as crazy as her husband,” wrote another.