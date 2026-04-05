Who was Kasey Grelle? US CEO killed in horrific crash during family vacation in Nicaragua

Kasey Grelle, 41-year-old CEO and founder of a St. Louis-based marketing consulting firm Aux Insights, died in a horrific car crash while vacationing with her family in Nicaragua. The incident also left her 11-year-old son, Julian, critically injured and hospitalised. Kasey Grelle was the CEO and founder of a St. Louis-based marketing consulting firm Aux Insights. (LinkedIn/Kasey Grelle)

According to a report by the New York Post, the incident took place on March 23 inside the Rancho Santana resort complex in Tola, along Nicaragua’s southwest coast. Grelle was travelling in an open-air tourist transport truck with her family and other passengers when the vehicle lost control while descending a hill and flipped over.

The crash reportedly injured more than 20 people, including children, with around 28 foreign passengers on board. Emergency responders and resort staff rushed victims to the Hospital Gaspar García Laviana in Rivas. Grelle, who suffered severe head trauma and a skull fracture, died while being transported to the hospital.

Her 11-year-old son, Julian, was critically injured in the crash and later airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis. According to a GoFundMe page shared by the family, he suffered multiple serious injuries, including head trauma, skull and spine fractures, and a collapsed lung.

Grelle is survived by her husband, Dave, and their three children — Julian, 11; Kit, 9; and Des, 6.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, her brother Andy Joyce remembered Grelle as “one of the most brilliant, driven and selfless people I have ever met and she was relentless in everything she did, especially when it came to helping her people.”

“We are heartbroken for David Grelle, Julian, Kit and Des as well as everyone else who knew and loved Kasey,” he added.

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Who was Kasey Grelle? Grelle was the co-founder and CEO of Aux Insights, a St. Louis-based strategic marketing consulting firm that works with private equity companies to drive revenue growth and improve performance. According to the New York Post, the firm operates as an outsourced chief marketing office, helping portfolio companies translate marketing strategies into measurable financial outcomes.

Before launching Aux Insights, Grelle built a diverse career across media, finance and entrepreneurship. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began as a TV news reporter before transitioning into venture capital and corporate dealmaking. She later served as CEO of Gateway Media and Quillt.

Grelle also held an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. According to family members, she had been the primary provider for her household after her husband was seriously injured in a previous accident.

Meanwhile, authorities in Nicaragua have launched an investigation into the crash to determine its exact cause.