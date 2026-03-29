Honolulu bomb threat: What happened at Hawaii State Capitol amid ‘No Dictators’ protest; cops give key update
Honolulu authorities evacuated a No Dictators protest at the State Capitol due to bomb threats. Police confirmed no explosives were found.
Authorities in Honolulu evacuated the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Saturday morning following a reported bomb threat. The bomb threat prompted road closures and the relocation of a planned protest, police confirmed in a Facebook post.
The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said officers assisted state sheriffs in clearing the building at around 9:50 a.m. local time, while urging the public to avoid the area as investigations continued.
Local Hawaii media, KHON 2, reported that the planned protest that the authorities shut down was the “No Dictators” protest movement.
Hawaii News Now reported that thousands were expected to take part in ‘No Dictators’ protests from Thomas Square Park to the State Capitol on Saturday.
Read more: No Kings Protest in numbers: How many people are marching in anti-Trump rallies?
HPD provides all-clear on evacuation, protest disruption
Police shut down multiple streets surrounding the Capitol, including Punchbowl, Richards, Miller and Beretania, creating significant disruption in downtown Honolulu.
The evacuation came as the Capitol was set to host a local edition of the nationwide “No Kings” protest movement, which has drawn large crowds across the United States.
According to the post shared by the HPD, demonstrators were safely redirected to the nearby ʻIolani Palace grounds while authorities assessed the situation.
No injuries have been reported, and police have not yet confirmed whether any explosive device was found. Authorities deployed canine units and the Special Services Division to investigate the reported threat.
After a thorough search, officials confirmed that no explosive device was found and there was no threat to public safety.
“The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) has reopened all roadways, as well the Hawaiʻi State Capitol…There is no threat to the public," the police said in an official update.
Following the all-clear, demonstrators were allowed to return to the Capitol and resume the protest.
Read more: No Kings Protest live update: Videos from Philadelphia, New York, Jersey - Watch
“No Kings” protests across the US
The event took place in the midst of nationwide "No Kings" protests, in which protesters were mobilizing against Donald Trump's administration's policies.
Millions of people have participated in protests addressing concerns like immigration enforcement, economic policy, and civil liberties, and thousands of events have been organized throughout the United States.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More