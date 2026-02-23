Gavin Newsom's ‘960 SAT score’ remark sparks backlash on social media; ‘What an insult!’

A comment California Governor Gavin Newsom made in Atlanta, Georgia, to an audience of predominantly Black people has sparked backlash on social media. Newsom was in Atlanta as part of a tour to promote his new book, 'Young Man in a Hurry.' California Governor Gavin Newsom attends the inauguration of new installations at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. (REUTERS)

Newsom was joined on the stage by Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens. As the two were discussing the upcoming book, Newsom made a seemingly awkward comment about his SAT score that was interpreted by many as racist.

“I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, ‘I’m like you. I’m not better than you.’ I’m a 960 SAT guy,” he said. “And I’m not trying to offend anyone; I’m not trying to act all there if you got 940 … You’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech.”

Especially those in Trump's MAGA camp hit back at the potential Democratic Party presidential candidate for the 2028 election.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, one of Trump's prominent supporters in the entertainment industry, was among the first to hit back at Newsom over his comments.

“His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read,” Minaj wrote. “This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved.”