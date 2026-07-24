San Juan Islands plane crash: Watch video of exact moment Kenmore Air floatplane crashes near Sucia Island

A Kenmore Air floatplane reportedly crashed in San Juan Islands, Washington State on Thursday, July 23. The aircraft made an emergency landing and then caught fire near Sucia Island. The news about the plane was confirmed by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector of Puget Sound.

The Kenmore Air floatplane on fire after the crash in the San Juan Islands area. (Facebook/Puget Sound Boating and Dave Eastman)

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The plane had 11 people on board – 10 passengers and the pilot. As per The Seattle Times all have survived. Four reportedly sustained serious injuries, as per NBC-affiliate King5. Of this, two were shifted to Bellingham and two were moved to Orcas Island, more reports indicated.

Orcas Island Fire and Rescue confirmed the news. “OIFR and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office are staged at Brandt’s Landing marina, waiting to receive patients with Airlift Northwest. OIFR has four ambulances ready. Four OIFR responders are on the water working with State Parks,” they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said that one person is in critical condition with injuries ranging from ‘head injuries to broken bones and lacerations’.

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The floatplane, which was a single-engine turboprop aircraft, had taken off at 4:30pm from Lake Union in Seattle and went down around 5:15pm in Shallow Bay, which is off Sucia Island.

Here is a video of the exact moment of the crash.

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San Juan plane crash: Scary videos and photos emerge

Scary photos and videos of the crash were shared online.

“Kenmore Air just crashed in front of us at Shallow bay,” a page wrote sharing photos where the plane could be seen ablaze.

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Another video also showed the plane on fire.

Kenmore Air releases statement

Kenmore Air CEO David Gudgel released a statement after the crash, saying “This evening one of our aircraft was involved in an accident near Sucia Island.”

He added “We are grateful that everyone aboard has been accounted for, and our immediate focus is ensuring our passengers and pilot receive the care and support they need. We extend our sincere thanks to the United States Coast Guard, local emergency responders, and everyone assisting in the response. Kenmore Air is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities, and we will continue providing verified information as it becomes available."

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A cause for the crash has not been speculated on, out of respect for those involved, Kenmore Air said.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA. San Juan Island Fire and Rescue, Lopez Island Fire and Rescue, San Juan County Parks, U.S. Coast Guard and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office are among additional agencies responding to the Kenmore Air crash.