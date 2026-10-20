Savannah Guthrie said she plans to return to her mother Nancy Guthrie’s homeland, Ireland, to honor her. The 84-year-old went missing from her Catalina Foothills home on January 31, 2026.

Savannah Guthrie reveals plans to visit Ireland with her kids to honor missing mom Nancy Guthrie (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

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Savannah, 54, recently returned from a work trip to Ireland. However, during the TODAY show’s Monday, October 19, broadcast, she revealed plans to return to the country with her kids.

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"I'm gonna go back in June. I want to bring the kids," Savannah, who shares children Vale, 12, and Charley, 9, with her husband, Mike Feldman, told viewers.

Ahead of the visit, Savannah revealed that she had a personal connection to Ireland.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

"My mother’s family, my mother [Nancy Guthrie] was Irish. Her grandmother, they’re from Galway," she revealed during a broadcast last month.

Savannah Guthrie’s public statements

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{{^usCountry}} Savannah has made several public statements after her mother’s disappearance. One of her most recent statements was posted on August 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savannah has made several public statements after her mother’s disappearance. One of her most recent statements was posted on August 1. {{/usCountry}}

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"Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since," Savannah wrote in a lengthy post shared via Instagram. "Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on - because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake - our hearts are in ruins."

She added, "There is a determination in us that cannot be quenched - to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye - a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves. We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something."

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Read More | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

Savannah also shared an emotional Mother’s Day tribute in May – a reel featuring touching moments with Nancy, as well as family members including her grandchildren and Savannah’s siblings. Savannah captioned the post, “mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.”

“We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home,” she added.