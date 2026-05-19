Chain placed at end of Nancy Guthrie’s driveway? New photos spark buzz, ‘There are more questions…’

“A chain has now reportedly been placed at the end of Nancy Guthrie’s driveway — immediately raising questions among those closely following the case,” an X post says. “Coincidence? Security? Investigation-related? At this stage, there are more questions than answers.”

Photos surfacing on X claim that a chain has been placed at the end of Nancy Guthrie’s driveway. This has sparked speculation amid the search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing 84-year-old mother.

Another post with a photo of the chain reads, “Chains can now be seen surrounding the property as public attention around the case continues to grow. Investigators have still not announced major answers or updates in the disappearance of the 84-year-old woman.”

It is unclear why the chain has been placed, as seen in photos.

Latest update on the Nancy Guthrie case No suspects have been identified even months after Nancy’s disappearance. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has reportedly said while providing a DNA analysis on the case that information on whose blood was found on the missing woman’s property could soon be revealed. Nanos told People that the Forensics Department, particularly those working on the DNA analysis, are getting closer to identifying whose blood was found.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

“I know we have DNA that is unknown, who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was,” he said.

Nanos also pushed back on claims that the Guthrie case has become a “cold case.” He suggested that it could only become a cold case after the labs tell them that they could not ID the blood evidence.

“When the labs tell us, 'Hey, there's nothing else we can do,' well, then maybe we've got a problem... we've got a cold case... but right now, the labs aren't telling us that,” he said.