Scissortail Park shooting update: Shots fired near SW 7th Street, Oklahoma City; scary visuals emerge

A shooting was reported at Scissortail Park at 300 SW 7th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Saturday. The news of the shooting was reported on by local journalists, including one from News9.

Police presence was seen in photos shared after the shooting at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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“SHOTS FIRED AT SCISSORTAIL PARK. 5.16,” Shelby Love of News9 reported. Lacie Lowry, a local news anchor reported that police had confirmed that one gunshot victim was at the hospital. “Oklahoma City Police are at the scene of Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City after someone reported gunshots. Our news crew responded to the scene and while they were getting video, they heard additional gunshots and saw police run from the scene to investigate,” she wrote.

Multiple people have reportedly been detained. Police are reportedly trying to figure out what unfolded. The reporter also shared a photo from the scene which showed heavy police presence.

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{{^usCountry}} Local channel KFOR meanwhile reported the Oklahoma City Police say that two people had been arrested in connection to two different shootings in the downtown area on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local channel KFOR meanwhile reported the Oklahoma City Police say that two people had been arrested in connection to two different shootings in the downtown area on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The firsr reportedly took place near West OKC Blvd. and Hardy Avenue, and one person was grazed by a bullet. The second was reportedly near the Paycom Center and no one was hurt in this case. As per the cops, they reportedly arrested two suspects and recovered two guns. The local publication had initially reported that a person had been grazed by a bullet after several shots were fired near Scissortail Park. The incident reportedly went down sometime around 8pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The firsr reportedly took place near West OKC Blvd. and Hardy Avenue, and one person was grazed by a bullet. The second was reportedly near the Paycom Center and no one was hurt in this case. As per the cops, they reportedly arrested two suspects and recovered two guns. The local publication had initially reported that a person had been grazed by a bullet after several shots were fired near Scissortail Park. The incident reportedly went down sometime around 8pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the Oklahoma City Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Oklahoma City Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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(This is a developing story)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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