Scott Laux removed from Blue Angels ahead of Pensacola homecoming air show: All we know about US Navy's decision

The U.S. Navy has removed Marine Corps Maj. Scott Laux from the elite Blue Angels flight demonstration team, citing his failure to meet the standards expected of squadron members.

The Navy removed Marine Corps Maj. Scott Laux from the Blue Angels, saying he failed to meet squadron standards.

Laux, who served as the No. 6 opposing solo pilot, will not take part in any of the team's remaining performances during the 2026 season, the Navy confirmed.

US Navy confirms pilot’s removal

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The Chief of Naval Air Training public affairs office confirmed the decision in a statement to the Pensacola News Journal.

According to the Navy, Laux was removed for failing to “uphold the standards expected of members of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron and will not participate in the team’s remaining performance this season.”

No specific disciplinary allegation or flight-safety incident involving the pilot has been publicly reported.

Blue Angels perform with five jets

Laux's removal was reflected during the opening day of the Blue Angels' Homecoming Air Show at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The team performed with five aircraft instead of its usual six.

Held on November 6 and 7, the annual event marked the squadron's final public performance of the 2026 season. This year's show also commemorated the 200th anniversary of Naval Air Station Pensacola.

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Laux became a member of the Blue Angels in 2024. During the 2025 season, he served as the team's narrator before taking on the role of opposing solo pilot.

His photograph and biography also appeared to have been removed from the Blue Angels' official website following his departure.

What we know about Blue Angels

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Officially known as the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels are based at Naval Air Station Pensacola and are among the country's most recognised military aviation demonstration teams.

The squadron performs precision aerial manoeuvres using Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, showcasing the skill, coordination and capabilities of U.S. naval aviation.

The Navy has not publicly provided additional details about Laux's removal.