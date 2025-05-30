Scripps National Spelling Bee finals tonight: Broadcast channel, time, finalists, and cash prizes revealed

The 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals kick off tonight, Thursday, at 8 p.m. ET. Faizan Zaki, 13, of Dallas, Texas celebrates after correctly spelling his word in the semifinals of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on May 28, 2025 in National Harbor,(Getty Images via AFP)

Where to watch the event live:

The finals will be broadcast on ION, a Scripps-owned channel. Viewers can also tune in via other Scripps national networks, including Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, and Laff.

The event will also stream for free on Scripps’ ad-supported platforms: ION Plus, Scripps News, Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More, and at spellingbee.com.

Cash prizes -

7th place - $2,000

6th place - $2,500

5th place - $5,000

4th place - $10,000

3rd place - $15,000

2nd place - $25,000

1st place - $50,000

The winner also gets a $2,500 cash prize and reference library from Merriam-Webster.

The finalists -

Esha Marupudi

Age 13, 7th grade

Sponsor: Arizona Educational Foundation (Phoenix, Arizona)

School: BASIS Chandler

Oliver Halkett

Age 13, 7th grade

Sponsor: Los Angeles County Office of Education (Los Angeles, California)

School: Mirman School

Sarvadnya Kadam

Age 14, 8th grade

Sponsor: Tulare County Office of Education (Visalia, California)

School: Oak Grove Elementary School

Sarv Dharavane

Age 11, 5th grade

Sponsor: Georgia Association of Educators (Tucker, Georgia)

School: Austin Elementary School

Harini Murali

Age 13, 8th grade

Sponsor: SNSB Region Three Bee (Edison, New Jersey)

School: Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Brian Liu

Age 13, 8th grade

Sponsor: SNSB Region Four Bee (Great Neck, New York)

School: Great Neck North Middle School

Aishwarya Kallakuri

Age 14, 8th grade

Sponsor: Carolina Panthers (Charlotte, North Carolina)

School: Valor Preparatory Academy

Akshaj Somisetty

Age 13, 8th grade

Sponsor: Pennon Education (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania)

School: Mountain View Middle School

Faizan Zaki

Age 13, 7th grade

Sponsor: Dallas Sports Commission (Dallas, Texas)

School: CM Rice Middle School