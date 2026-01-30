Sean Grayson cancer: All on Sonya Massey shooting suspect's health issues amid 20-year sentence

Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy convicted in the 2024 shooting death of Sonya Massey, was sentenced on January 29 to 20 years in prison. Sean Grayson, convicted of second-degree murder, faced a maximum sentence of 20 years despite health concerns regarding cancer (AP)

Grayson shot Massey inside her Springfield home after responding to her 911 call about a possible prowler in July 2024. He was convicted of second-degree murder in October 2025, a lesser sentence than first-degree murder, which carried a 4-20 year prison sentence.

At Thursday's hearing, Judge Ryan Cadigan imposed the maximum 20-year term, rejecting calls from the defense for leniency given his medical condition.

Read more: Sonya Massey: Looking back at her fatal shooting as Sean Grayson gets 20 years

Sean Grayson's sentence and health concerns During the sentencing hearing, Grayson, 31, expressed remorse, saying he wished he could “bring her back.” He said he regretted his actions.

His attorney, Mark Wykoff, warned the court about the health concerns Grayson has been facing since 2023. He asked the judge to consider a lighter sentence or probation. He noted that Grayson's cancer has progressed to Stage 4 colon cancer with spread to his liver, lungs and rectum.

He said, “As your honor is aware, Grayson was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2023. That has now spread to his liver, and now he has Stage 4 cancer, separate and apart from the Stage 4 colon cancer.”

Wykoff argued that imprisonment could endanger his health, pointing to the difficulty of managing complex treatments behind bars. The defense requested probation or conditional discharge, stating that Grayson would abide by the conditions, had previously finished probation well, and would behave well upon release.

Despite the plea, no reduction was granted. However, Grayson has the right to appeal his sentence on March 6 as set by Judge Ryan.

Read more: Sean Grayson conviction: Why was Sonya Massey shot by Illinois sheriff's deputy?

What happened during the Sonya Massey shooting? Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman without a weapon, reported a potential prowler outside her house to the police in July 2024.

Grayson claimed that Massey started acting strangely inside the house and rebuked him "in the name of Jesus" as she moved to a kettle of water on her stove. In that moment, Grayson shot Massey, who died from a gunshot wound. The incident was caught on camera by Grayson's partner, Dawson Farley, who was not charged.

Grayson said in court that he was afraid that Massey would scald him with the contents of the pot on the stove.