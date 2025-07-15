Seattle City Light power outage map: When will power be back? 10,000 people impacted

A power outage affecting approximately 9,933 Seattle City Light customers in North Seattle began on Monday, at around 1:30 PM PT, with the cause under investigation. According to the company, there were 19 active outages primarily impacting the East Lake / Capitol Hill neighborhoods. In this area alone, 9,907 customers were without power. Seattle City Light power outage: Several customers were without power on Monday(Unsplash)

Seattle City Light customers were without power on Monday(Seattle City Light)

Seattle City Light Outage Map

The Seattle City Light outage map is updated every 5 minutes, showing outage locations with colored polygons (red for major outages, yellow for minor).

Current Outage Details: As of 3:00 PM PT, the map reported 19 active outages impacting 9,933 customers, primarily in North Seattle (9,907 affected), per web:18. By 10:00 p.m. PT, updates indicated partial restoration, with 2,500–3,000 customers still without power.

When Will Power Be Restored?

Seattle City Light initially estimated restoration by 6:05 PM PT on Monday, but updates on X and the outage map pushed this to 10:30 PM PT for some areas. By 11:00 PM PT, Seattle City Light reported ongoing work, with some areas potentially waiting until 8:00 PM PT on Tuesday, due to complex repairs.

Affected areas

The outage primarily hit North Seattle, with neighborhoods like Lake City, Maple Leaf, and Green Lake likely impacted. Nearly 10,000 customers faced disruptions, affecting homes, businesses, and remote work. Residents were advised to keep refrigerators closed (food safe for 4 hours if unopened), avoid candles, and use flashlights to prevent fire risks.

Those reliant on medical devices were urged to contact Seattle City Light or seek healthcare facilities.

Safety and preparation tips

Avoid downed power lines (stay 35 feet away) and report hazards to (206) 684-3000. Use battery-powered lights, not candles, and run generators outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Keep a seven-day emergency kit with food, water, flashlights, and batteries. Monitor NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) for weather updates.