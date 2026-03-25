Jessi Draper's Instagram dig at ex Jordan Ngatikaura after restraining order denied; teases ‘truth’ on Call Her Daddy
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper won the legal case against ex-husband Jordan Ngatikaura, whose had tried to get a restraining order against her.
Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper won the legal case against ex-husband Jordan Ngatikaura, whose had tried to get a restraining order against her. After that, she put up a series of Instagram stories taking subtle digs at her ex.
A restraining order was filed against her on Monday and denied today, Page Six reported. This comes after reports of Ngatikaura filing for divorce from Draper after almost six years of marriage. The couple had tied the knot in 2020, but separated last year. The couple have two children together – Jagger and Jovi, their son and daughter, respectively.
Also Read | Taylor Frankie Paul Bachelorette cancelled: Make-out video goes viral amid domestic violence controversy
Here's what Draper posted on Instagram after winning the case against Ngatikaura, and yes, the reality tv star worked in a shoutout to her own podcast, Call Her Daddy.
Jessi Draper Instagram posts
Draper, 33, put up a series of Instagram stories seemingly taking a dig at her ex.
The story is a screenshot of Taylor Swift's ‘Fresh Out The Slammer’ which might be taken to be a reference to Draper's personal situation. “But it's gonna be alright. I did my time,” the lyrics shared on her story read.
A second story directly references reports of her divorce with her husband.
The story, shared by a friend of Draper's shows when the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives found out about reports of Ngatikaura divorcing her, from TMZ.
Draper's third story was a shoutout to her own podcast, Call Her Daddy. Draper teased fans with the ‘truth’ amid the legal row and claims of her divorce. “It's time to tell the truth,” she wrote on a caption of her Instagram story. The fourth story is about a show co-hosted by Draper.
Several people also expressed support for Draper on her Instagram photos. “You go girl! I know this is a hard time in your life, but know that this too shall pass! No hate towards Jordan but girl you are far better off without him. I hope you heal from everything that you guys went through and that you still find reasons to be the radiant lady we know you to be sending lots of hugs,” one person wrote.
Another added “You are about to glow even more so then you’ve been. You finally got rid of the baggage that’s been holding you back!!!”. Yet another referred to her ex-husband and said “big fumble for u”.
The news about Draper comes as Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Taylor Frankie Paul has found herself in trouble after video emerged of a fight with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More