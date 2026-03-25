Jessi Draper's Instagram dig at ex Jordan Ngatikaura after restraining order denied; teases ‘truth’ on Call Her Daddy

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper won the legal case against ex-husband Jordan Ngatikaura, whose had tried to get a restraining order against her. After that, she put up a series of Instagram stories taking subtle digs at her ex. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura tied the knot in 2020. (X/@HousewivesHub) A restraining order was filed against her on Monday and denied today, Page Six reported. This comes after reports of Ngatikaura filing for divorce from Draper after almost six years of marriage. The couple had tied the knot in 2020, but separated last year. The couple have two children together – Jagger and Jovi, their son and daughter, respectively. Also Read | Taylor Frankie Paul Bachelorette cancelled: Make-out video goes viral amid domestic violence controversy Here's what Draper posted on Instagram after winning the case against Ngatikaura, and yes, the reality tv star worked in a shoutout to her own podcast, Call Her Daddy. Jessi Draper Instagram posts Draper, 33, put up a series of Instagram stories seemingly taking a dig at her ex.

Jessi Draper Instagram story. (Instagram/_justjessiiii)

The story is a screenshot of Taylor Swift's ‘Fresh Out The Slammer’ which might be taken to be a reference to Draper's personal situation. “But it's gonna be alright. I did my time,” the lyrics shared on her story read. A second story directly references reports of her divorce with her husband.

Jessi Draper Instagram story. (Instagram/_justjessiiii)

The story, shared by a friend of Draper's shows when the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives found out about reports of Ngatikaura divorcing her, from TMZ.

Jessi Draper Instagram story. (Instagram/_justjessiiii)