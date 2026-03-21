Taylor Frankie Paul Bachelorette cancelled: Make-out video goes viral amid domestic violence controversy

After ABC cancelled the season of ‘The Bachelorette’ amid a domestic violence controversy of Taylor Frankie Paul, now a resurfaced video of the ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star making out with one of her contestants is going viral online. Old kiss cam video of Taylor Frankie Paul resurfaces after show cancellation (Instagram/ @taylorfrankiepaul)

The Make-out video Just one day after ABC canceled Season 22 of The Bachelorette, a TikTok video from November 2025 resurfaced showing Paul kissing contestant Shane Parton, who is rumored to be her runner-up in the show, on the kiss cam at a Las Vegas Raiders game. After the kiss, they smiled and waved at the crowd. Additionally, photos from the date also appeared showing them on the field and spending time with cheerleaders, according to TMZ.

Also Read: Taylor Paul video row: ABC vs Warner Bros Discovery - Who will bear millions-worth costs after Bachelorette call?

Why was the season cancelled? ABC decided to cancel Season 22 of Bachelorette where 22 men were competing for Paul’s heart, after a video of a 2023 domestic violence incident with her ex Dakota Mortensen was leaked online.

The footage was too damaging for ABC to ignore and the network made the call to cancel the season entirely.

In the video, Paul is seen throwing chairs at Mortensen while her daughter was present. The video surfaced just days after news had already broken about a separate domestic abuse investigation involving a February incident between Paul and Mortensen.

Also Read: Taylor Frankie Paul fight video: ABC cancels ‘The Bachelorette’ after 2023 chair throwing clip surfaces

How does Taylor feel about the cancellation? According to the reports of Page Six, Paul's representative addressed the cancellation in a statement that said, "Taylor is very grateful for ABC's support as she prioritizes her family's safety and security."

The statement continued, “After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

The impact has gone beyond the canceled show. Filming for Season 5 of ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ has also been paused as the domestic violence investigation continues, according to People.