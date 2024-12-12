Sen. Elizabeth Warren sympathises with Luigi Mangione, says ‘people can only be pushed so far’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren sympathised with Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, saying “people can only be pushed so far.” Mangione, an Ivy League graduate, may have been motivated to kill Thompson as a result of his grievances about UnitedHealthcare and other health insurance companies. Sen. Elizabeth Warren sympathises with Luigi Mangione (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File, REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

‘People can only be pushed so far’

“The visceral response from people across the country who feel cheated, ripped off, and threatened by the vile practices of their insurance companies should be a warning to everyone in the healthcare system,” Warren (D-Mass.) told the Huffington Post.

“Violence is never the answer, but people can only be pushed so far,” the Massachusetts senator added.

Warren said in a subsequent statement, “Violence is never the answer. Period. I should have been much clearer that there is never a justification for murder.”

Investigators believe Mangione may have had a grudge against the healthcare industry. An X-ray photo on his X account suggested this, as did the fact that he had books involving chronic back pain on his Goodreads account reading list, sources told New York Post. After his arrest, Mangione got the support of several netizens who empathised with him. Even former Washington Post media journalist Taylor Lorenz reportedly took “joy” in the killing.

“This is a warning that if you push people hard enough, they lose faith in the ability of their government to make change, lose faith in the ability of the people who are providing the health care to make change, and start to take matters into their own hands in ways that will ultimately be a threat to everyone,” Warren said.

Warren has been a staunch critic of the US healthcare system and advocated for a Medicare for All-style program. She notably championed this during her failed 2020 Democratic presidential primary bid.

Mangione is accused of shooting Thompson dead on a sidewalk in Midtown last week. He was arrested after a manhunt and charged with murder.