Senate shutdown vote: When will senators vote again? Latest on Democrats, Chuck Schumer's demand

The Senate remains locked in a standoff over government funding, with no immediate vote scheduled after Democrats rejected a Republican stopgap bill. The measure, which would have extended funding through mid-December without Democratic demands for Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, failed 53-43, falling short of the 60 votes needed. Senate Majority Leader John Thune responds to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer(AP)

Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, continue to hold firm, insisting on a bipartisan deal that includes one-year extensions of ACA tax credits to lower health premiums for millions.

Republicans reject Schumer's demand

Schumer on Friday offered to reopen the government on Friday if health care subsidies were extended. Republicans have, however, refused to negotiate. “All Republicans have to do is say yes,” Schumer said.

“That’s what we’re going to negotiate once the government opens up,” Majority Leader John Thune said after Schumer made his proposal on the floor.

Thune said he thinks the offer is an indication that Democrats are “feeling the heat."

“I guess you could characterize that as progress,” he said. "But I just don’t think it gets anywhere close to what we need to do here.”

Shutdown Fairness Act

This came as the Senate failed to reach the threshold needed to advance GOP Sen. Ron Johnson's Shutdown Fairness Act. Fifty-three voted in favor and 43 voted against it. Three Democrats voted against party lines: Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico.

When will Senate vote next?

The Senate will return on Saturday at noon, Thune confirmed. "We'll see if something comes together that we can vote on," he told reporters. “Remains to be seen.”

It is unclear if there will be a vote on the day.

The Republican Party holds the majority in both the US House of Representatives and the Senate.

House of Representatives: Republicans have a majority with 219 seats compared to the Democrats' 213 seats. The Speaker of the House is Republican Mike Johnson.

Senate: Republicans have secured the majority with 53 seats, while Democrats hold 47 seats (including two independents who caucus with them).